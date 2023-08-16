Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Vadakkunnathan temple illuminated in tricolour on Independence Day

    The renowned Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur was illuminated in tricolour on India's 77th Independence Day.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    Thrissur: The renowned Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur was illuminated in tricolour on India's 77th Independence Day. The tricolour was lit on the monumental tower (gopuram) of the South Nada (gate).

    Thrissur City Police Commissioner Ankit Ashok switched on the tricolour illumination at the Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple's Thekke Gopuram (South monumental tower). Advisory Committee President Pankajakshan, Secretary Hariharan, Thiruvambady Devaswom Joint Secretary Sasidharan and other committee members also attended the event. The decoration will continue till Onam, according to authorities. 

    India celebrated its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday (Aug 15) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech for the 10th time at Red Fort in New Delhi.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hoisted the national flag at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium. While speaking on the occasion he highlighted the achievements of India over the last 76 years.

    The Chief Minister added that every Indian should be immensely proud of their nation's position as the largest democracy in the world. However, he also emphasised the significance of making rapid advancements in the fields of science, society, and the economy in the upcoming years. 

    “Freedom is a basic right. Unity, secularism and scientific thoughts are the hallmarks of Kerala. Any attempt to malign Kerala or thwart our progress will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

