Kerala Governor signs ordinance imposing stringent punishment for violence against health workers

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday signed the ordinance that provides for stringent punishment, including imprisonment of up to seven years and a maximum fine of Rs 5 lakh for those found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to those working in the health services sector in the State, official sources said.

Following the brutal murder of Dr. Vandana Das at a taluk hospital in the Kollam district by a patient -- G Sandeep, a school teacher by profession -- the ordinance was approved on May 17 in a Cabinet meeting presided over by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to the Kerala Healthcare Service Workers and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Amendment Ordinance, anyone found guilty of causing great bodily harm to any healthcare worker or professional faces a sentence of one to seven years in prison and a fine ranging from one lakh to five lakh rupees.

The ordinance also provides that anyone who commits or attempts to commit or incites or inspires an act of violence against healthcare workers or those working in healthcare institutions shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than 6 months and up to 5 years and with a fine between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh.



Before the amendment, any act of violence against a healthcare service worker or damage to the property of a medical institution was punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 50,000 under the Kerala Healthcare Service Workers and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act of 2012.

Besides the enhancement of punishment, the ordinance states that the trials in cases lodged under the Act have to be completed in a timely manner, and that special courts will be designated in each district to ensure speedy adjudication.



The ordinance also states that cases registered under the Act have to be investigated by a police officer, not below the rank of Inspector and the probe has to be completed within 60 days of registration of the FIR.



Furthermore, the ordinance extends the protection under the Act to paramedical students, security guards, managerial staff, ambulance drivers, and helpers who are posted and working in healthcare institutions as well as those health workers who would be notified in the official government gazette from time to time.



Earlier, the protection under the Act was only available to register and provisionally registered medical practitioners, registered nurses, medical students, nursing students and paramedical staff working in healthcare institutions.



Dr Vandana Das, a native of the Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district and the only child of her parents was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital and was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital as part of her training.



Sandeep, who was brought there by the police for medical treatment during the wee hours of April 10, went on a sudden attacking spree using a pair of surgical scissors kept in the room where his leg injury was being dressed.



He had initially attacked the police officers and a private person who had accompanied him to the hospital and then turned on the young doctor who could not escape to safety.

She was stabbed several times and later succumbed to her injuries in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she was rushed following the attack.

