    Liquor policy case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleges ED raids being conducted at premises of his colleagues

    The central probe agencies have carried out multiple searches at various places in the country, including the home of the deputy CM. The AAP and the BJP have also been sparring over the alleged scam.

    First Published May 24, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (May 24) conducted fresh searches, including at premises of some people linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, in connection with its probe into the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy matter.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader issued a Twitter video message, saying two of his associates are also being raided by the federal agency.

    It is reportedly said that about four-five entities are being covered under the searches being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. It is also said that the ED and the CBI that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

    The policy was subsequently scrapped, and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

    Following the AAP's action, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violations of rules and procedural flaws in the implementation of the excise policy.

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
