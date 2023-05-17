Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Kerala govt approves ordinance to ensure safety of health workers

    Under the ordinance, anyone found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to any healthcare worker or professional would be punished with imprisonment ranging from one year to seven years and a fine between Rs one lakh to Rs 5 lakh would be imposed upon them.

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Kerala govt approves ordinance to ensure safety of health workers snt
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 17, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    In the wake of brutal killing of a young doctor, Dr Vandana Das, in the state last week, the Kerala government on Wednesday approved an ordinance aimed at protecting doctors, healthcare workers and medical students.

    A cabinet meeting, chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the day, approved the Kerala Health Care Service Workers and Health Care Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Amendment Ordinance, 2012, a government statement said.

    The existing unamended law covered registered and provisionally registered medical practitioners, registered nurses, medical students, nursing students and paramedical staff working in healthcare institutions, it said.

    Under the ordinance, the protection under the law would be extended to the paramedical students also, it said.

    Also read: Doctor Vandana death case: Court sends accused Sandeep to 5-day Crime Branch custody

    Besides that, paramedical staff, security guards, managerial staff, ambulance drivers, helpers who are posted and working in health care institutions and health workers notified in the official government gazette from time to time will also be included in the ordinance, the statement said.

    Under the ordinance, anyone found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to any healthcare worker or professional would be punished with imprisonment ranging from one year to seven years and a fine between Rs one lakh to Rs 5 lakh would be imposed upon them, it said.

    The ordinance also provides that anyone who commits or attempts to commit or incites or inspires an act of violence against healthcare workers or those working in healthcare institutions, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than 6 months and up to 5 years and with a fine between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh, it said.

    The ordinance will now be sent for the approval of the Kerala Governor.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Most divorces seems to arise from love marriages: Supreme Court AJR

    Most divorces seems to arise from love marriages: Supreme Court

    Congress slams BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM; check details AJR

    'Won't lobby for it': Congress leader G Parameshwara on dalits' demand to make him Karnataka CM

    Congress slams BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM; check details AJR

    Congress slams BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM; check details

    2 years for Siddaramaiah and 3 years for DK Shivakumar Congress mulls split Karnataka CM terms Report gcw

    2 years for Siddaramaiah and 3 years for DK Shivakumar? Congress mulls split Karnataka CM terms - Report

    Monsoon to be delayed by 4 days in Kerala this year IMD gcw

    Monsoon to be delayed by 4 days in Kerala this year

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 winners 97 per cent are crorepatis 55 per cent have criminal charges gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 winners: 97% are crorepatis, 55% have criminal

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull- 8 most dangerous dog breeds RBA

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull- 8 most dangerous dog breeds

    Alert Gmail users Google will delete your account photos starting December 2023 if gcw

    Alert Gmail users! Google will delete your account, photos starting December 2023 if...

    Most divorces seems to arise from love marriages: Supreme Court AJR

    Most divorces seems to arise from love marriages: Supreme Court

    Congress slams BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM; check details AJR

    'Won't lobby for it': Congress leader G Parameshwara on dalits' demand to make him Karnataka CM

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon