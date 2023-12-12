Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala government allots funds for road maintenance after receiving complaint in Nava Kerala Sadas

    The government of Kerala has allotted funds for road maintenance after receiving a complaint in Nava Kerala Sadas in Thrissur.

    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    Thrissur: The government of Kerala has allotted funds for road maintenance after receiving a complaint in Nava Kerala Sadas in Thrissur. A complaint filed by a resident in Nava Kerala Sadas has swiftly led to the allocation of funds for the repair of the Engandiyur West Pokkulangara Palam road in Thrissur district. The young man, who documented the process in a vlog, revealed that the government has sanctioned Rs 1.33 crore for the rehabilitation, and work is expected to commence promptly.

    A complaint signed by the locals was given to the Nava Kerala Sadas in Guruvayur. The complaint stated that Engandiyur Beach Road has been in a dilapidated state for a long time and is full of potholes. The application was submitted to the port department. 

    Meanwhile, it is alleged that the local self-government department in Kozhikode provided a templated response to grievances presented at Nava Kerala Sadas. Complaints concerning the inability to secure a house under the LIFE scheme were met with a directive to apply online during the next application period. Similarly, those raising issues related to the panchayat were advised to address the concerns in the gram sabha for resolution.
     

