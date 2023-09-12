Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: First ship from China to dock at Vizhinjam International seaport on October 4

    A mothership carrying cranes from China will arrive at Vizhinjam International Seaport on October 4 said Minister of Ports Ahamed Devarkovil. Later three more ships, one in October and two in November will dock at the seaport.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Minister of Ports Ahamed Devarkovil on Monday (Sep 11) confirmed that the first ship carrying cranes from China will be docked at Vizhinjam International Seaport on October 4. He told reporters that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Ports Sarbananda Sonowal will take part in a function to be organised to receive the ship. Following the arrival of the first ship, the minister announced that three other ships—one in October and two in November—would arrive at Vizhinjam. He stated that the port, which is being built at a projected cost of Rs 7,700 crore, is expected to be commissioned by May next year.

    The Adani Ports Private Ltd has decided to complete all the works by December this year. The Minister also said that 75 per cent of the breakwater construction is also complete.

    "This is the one and only port in the country that provides more than 20 metres of depth without dredging and is closer to the International Maritime Channel."

    The Adani Group is a private partner in the construction of the Vizhinjam port, which when finished would rank among the biggest ports in the world.

    32 state-of-the-art cranes including 8 Super Post Panamax cranes and 24 Cantilever Rail Mounted Gantry cranes, are reportedly being delivered at a total price of Rs 1500 crores. It will take about a month to install the cranes at the port.

    The concessionaire company, Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL), had previously entered into an agreement with M/S. Shanghai Zhenhua Port Machinery (Hong Kong) Company Limited (ZPMC) for the design, manufacture, supply, and installation of port equipment and systems as part of the project's phase 1 works in June 2018. Cranes alone would cost more than Rs. 1,500 crore.
     

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
