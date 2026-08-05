Young engineer Rishan from Malappuram creates a low-cost AI-powered camera that detects wild animals, captures images, and instantly alerts farmers via phone, aiming to reduce crop losses. He is now seeking support from government and farming communities to expand and implement this innovative solution.

Malappuram: Farmers in Malappuram are having a really tough time with wild animals constantly destroying their crops. But now, a young engineer has come up with a high-tech solution to this problem.

Rishan, who is from Tharish in Karuvarakundu, has developed a special AI camera. This device can spot a wild animal near the farm, take its picture, and immediately send an alert with the photo to the farmer's phone. Rishan says he was inspired to create this camera after seeing the daily struggle of farmers in hilly areas, who lose lakhs of rupees worth of crops to these animal attacks.

Startup Struggle: Indian Founder Shares Sacrifice Behind Success Story! Read On

Rishan believes this technology can offer a permanent solution for farmers, but he needs their support to make it happen. He is also hoping for some financial help from the government to develop the camera further. He says this will be a game-changer, saving farmers from huge financial losses. The best part? Rishan claims the cameras can be installed at a very low cost.

Rishan is a graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Thrissur Engineering College. He is the son of Nechikadan Hamsa from Tharish.

Google: Rejected 12 Times, Techie’s Determination Wins Internet! Read On