Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the Lok Sabha that 33 out of 37 State/UT Legislatures have signed MoUs for the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). 21 of these have already been transformed into digital houses under the project.

NeVA Project Implementation and Progress

Thirty-three out of the 37 State/UT Legislatures have signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). Out of these, 21 Legislative Houses have been transformed into digital Legislatures under the NeVA project, Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

The 21 Legislative Houses that have transitioned to Digital Houses under the NeVA project are Punjab, Odisha, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Tripura, Haryana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The other states are Assam and Rajasthan. Delhi and Puducherry legislative assemblies have also made the transition.

Financial Assistance and Technological Features

A release said that Central financial assistance of Rs 138.17 crore has been disbursed to these Legislative Houses to facilitate this transition. The NeVA public portals are equipped with AI-driven multilingual translation tools developed by BHASHINI, enabling content translation into the 22 Scheduled Indian Languages and English.

Security Measures for Digital Legislatures

Several safeguards have been incorporated into the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) software suite to provide State/UT Legislatures with a robust, secure, and resilient digital environment for conducting legislative business. The key measures implemented include NeVA software being hosted on the secure NIC Meghraj 2.0 cloud infrastructure. There is a dedicated Disaster Recovery site ensures reliable recovery of data in case of an adverse event. Regular security audits of the software is undertaken to identify and address vulnerabilities. There is a two-factor authentication for login restricts access to authorized users only and prevents misuse of sensitive legislative workflows. (ANI)