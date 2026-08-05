Over 15.2 lakh public grievances were received on CPGRAMS in 2026, with the average disposal time for Central Ministries reduced to 13 days, the government informed Parliament. New initiatives include an AI chatbot and pension reforms.

Grievance Disposal Time Reduced to 13 Days

More than 15.2 lakh public grievances were received on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) between January 1 and July 15, 2026, with the average disposal time reduced to 13 days for Central Ministries and Departments, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions informed Parliament on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry, the Government has undertaken several initiatives to strengthen the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) with a view to improving the efficiency, quality and accountability of public grievance redressal, such as implementation of the 10-Step CPGRAMS Reforms, issuance of the Comprehensive Guidelines for Effective Redressal of Public Grievances in August 2024 to reduce the grievance redressal timeline from 30 days to 21 days, and operationalisation of a Review Meeting Module to facilitate periodic review of grievance redressal by senior officers. The Ministry said that in the year 2026 (from January 1 to July 15), 15,20,576 public grievances were received on CPGRAMS, and the average disposal time for redressal of grievances on the platform was 13 days for Central Ministries and Departments.

Digital Initiatives for Pensioners

The Ministry further said that Bhavishya is an integrated online pension sanction and payment tracking system for Central Government civilian employees, enabling end-to-end online processing of pension cases from pension application to issuance of electronic Pension Payment Orders (PPOs). The system facilitates digital submission and verification of pension papers with a single electronic signature, provides real-time tracking of pension cases by retiring employees and stakeholders, and has improved transparency and timely processing of pension papers.

According to the Ministry, the Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) has streamlined the annual life certificate submission process through Aadhaar-based biometric authentication and system-driven updation of records with Pension Disbursing Authorities, ensuring seamless continuity of pension along with SMS-based acknowledgements to pensioners.

The Ministry also said that the Centralised Pension Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS) has enhanced transparency, accountability and timely delivery of pension-related services for Central Government employees and pensioners by providing an online platform for grievance registration, tracking and resolution. The system enables real-time monitoring, time-bound redressal and continuous oversight by Ministries and Departments, resulting in reduced delays and improved responsiveness.

AI Chatbot 'Samadhan Didi' Launched

The Ministry informed that an AI-enabled CPGRAMS chatbot, 'Samadhan Didi', was launched on May 30, 2026. The chatbot enables multilingual voice-based grievance registration in all 22 official languages, assists citizens in providing complete grievance details, and uses AI to identify the appropriate Ministry or Department and grievance category for accurate routing of grievances to the concerned Grievance Redressal Officer (GRO), thereby improving the efficiency and quality of grievance redressal and helping reduce delays.

It further said that the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare has taken up a new scheme named 'Improving Pensioners' Welfare' to facilitate user-friendly access centrally through a unified pensioner portal. This information was given by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (ANI)