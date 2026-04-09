Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote for the 2026 Assembly polls in Kannur, eyeing a historic third term from Dharmadham. He faces challenges from the UDF's VP Abdul Rasheed and the BJP's K Ranjith in the Left's traditional stronghold.

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday cast his vote for the 2026 Assembly elections at a polling booth in Pinarayi RC Amala Basic Upper Primary School in Kannur. Pinarayi Vijayan is eyeing a historic third consecutive term from the Dharmadham constituency.

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The Battle for Dharmadham

While the constituency is a storied fortress for the Left, the 2026 race is shaping up to be more than just a victory lap, both from the United Democratic Front led by Congress, and BJP led National Democratic Alliance. The UDF have fielded VP Abdul Rasheed against the Chief Minister, whereas on the other hand, K Ranjith is contesting on the BJP's ticket. Pinarayi Vijayan won comfortably in 2016 and 2021, and the CM is banking on the completion of major bypasses and local development projects. Moreover, Kannur remains the soul of the CPIM, and a win here reinforces the party's "invincibility" narrative, while also showcasing Kerala as a modern, tech-forward state. In 2021, Vijayan won by over 50,000 votes.

Opposition Strategy and Voter Data

The opposition isn't letting the CM walk over the finish line without a fight. This year, the challenge is characterised by a "Dual Front" strategy designed to chip away at the LDF's massive lead. UDF, banking on anti-incumbency, is highlighting local grievances, youth unemployment, and allegations of administrative overreach.

According to the Election Commission of India, in Dharmadam, there are a total of 1,84,844 electors, out of which 85,665 are male voters, while the other 99,179 are female.

A Look at Past Victories

During the 2021 elections, Vijayan ended up securing 95,522 (59.8 per cent) votes against the United Democratic Front candidate C Raghunathan, who received 28.4 per cent of the total votes polled. In 2016, the Kerala CM, who contested from the seat for the first time, secured a victory by a margin of 30,905 votes from UDF's Mambaram Divakaran. Vijayan had received 87,329 votes, whereas a total of 50,424 electors voted for Divakaran.

State-wide Keralam Assembly Polls

Polling for the 140-seat Keralam Legislative Assembly is underway today, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. Both the incumbent LDF and the Opposition Congress-led UDF are eyeing to breach the 71-seat mark, while the BJP-led NDA is looking to enter the Assembly via the gateway opened in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation polls. (ANI)