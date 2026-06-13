Karnataka Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Batters Bengaluru, Flooding Risks Remain
Karnataka Weather Alert: Bengaluru witnessed another wet and gloomy morning on June 13 as steady rainfall disrupted normal life across the city. Authorities have issued alerts, while forecasters predict more rain and thunderstorms in the coming days
Bengaluru Remains Under Heavy Rain Alert
Residents woke up to rain-soaked streets, waterlogged roads and slow-moving traffic as showers continued through the night and into Saturday morning. According to weather agencies, the Southwest Monsoon has fully strengthened over Karnataka, bringing widespread rainfall across several districts.
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The city recorded cool temperatures, with the mercury hovering around 22°C during the morning hours. Humidity levels remained high, creating damp conditions across the region. Weather officials expect cloudy skies, occasional thunderstorms, lightning activity and intermittent spells of rain throughout the day. Local authorities have cautioned commuters about possible flooding in low-lying areas and traffic congestion during peak hours.
Coastal and Interior Karnataka Face Strong Weather Activity
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for multiple regions of Karnataka, including Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, where Bengaluru is located.
Heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds is expected to continue, particularly in coastal districts. Thunderstorms and lightning may also impact several interior regions. Authorities are monitoring vulnerable zones that are prone to flooding, waterlogging and storm-related disruptions.
Emergency teams remain on alert, and residents have been advised to stay updated with weather forecasts. Officials have warned that weather conditions may change rapidly in certain districts, increasing the risk of localized flooding and travel disruptions.
Rainfall Records and 7-Day Forecast for Karnataka
Several parts of Karnataka received significant rainfall over the last 24 hours. Areas in Hassan, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural and Kolar districts reported some of the highest rainfall totals, reflecting the intensity of the ongoing monsoon activity.
Weather forecasts indicate that heavy rain and strong winds are likely to persist until June 15 across coastal and interior Karnataka. Conditions are expected to gradually improve from June 16, with no major weather warnings currently forecast for the following few days.
Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel to coastal regions and the Western Ghats due to the increased risk of landslides. Motorists are encouraged to avoid flooded roads and underpasses, while residents should carry rain protection and take precautions against water-related damage to vehicles and property.
With the monsoon gaining momentum across Karnataka, Bengaluru and surrounding regions are likely to experience continued rainfall over the weekend. Residents are advised to remain cautious, follow official weather updates and avoid flood-prone areas until conditions stabilize.
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