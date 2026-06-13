Residents woke up to rain-soaked streets, waterlogged roads and slow-moving traffic as showers continued through the night and into Saturday morning. According to weather agencies, the Southwest Monsoon has fully strengthened over Karnataka, bringing widespread rainfall across several districts.

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The city recorded cool temperatures, with the mercury hovering around 22°C during the morning hours. Humidity levels remained high, creating damp conditions across the region. Weather officials expect cloudy skies, occasional thunderstorms, lightning activity and intermittent spells of rain throughout the day. Local authorities have cautioned commuters about possible flooding in low-lying areas and traffic congestion during peak hours.

Coastal and Interior Karnataka Face Strong Weather Activity

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for multiple regions of Karnataka, including Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, where Bengaluru is located.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds is expected to continue, particularly in coastal districts. Thunderstorms and lightning may also impact several interior regions. Authorities are monitoring vulnerable zones that are prone to flooding, waterlogging and storm-related disruptions.

Emergency teams remain on alert, and residents have been advised to stay updated with weather forecasts. Officials have warned that weather conditions may change rapidly in certain districts, increasing the risk of localized flooding and travel disruptions.