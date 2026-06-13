DRDO successfully tested a multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence system, proving its capability to intercept ICBM-class threats. It also conducted the maiden test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range, boosting India's defence capabilities.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully demonstrated multiple critical technologies aimed at significantly enhancing India's defence capabilities against a range of emerging aerial and maritime threats, including long-range ballistic missiles and medium-range anti-ship targets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to official details, three consecutive flight tests were conducted on June 10 and 11, 2026, showcasing a multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system. During these trials, interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets, validating the effectiveness of the layered defence architecture developed with advanced and emerging technologies designed to counter evolving missile threats.

The successful demonstration has positioned India among an elite group of nations possessing operational-level Ballistic Missile Defence capability, with the ability to intercept and neutralise ballistic missiles, including threats up to Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) class.

Maiden Flight-Test of Naval Anti-Ship Missile

In addition to the BMD validation, the maiden flight-test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR) was also successfully carried out, marking a major milestone in strengthening India's maritime strike and defensive capabilities.

Officials Laud Technological Milestone

The flight tests were closely witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and the Armed Forces. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, closely monitored the trials and appreciated the coordinated efforts of DRDO and industry partners involved in the development process and execution of the tests.

Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO on the successful demonstration of these crucial technologies, stating that such advancements will further strengthen India's national security preparedness and technological self-reliance in critical defence domains.

Boost for Indigenous Defence Innovation

DRDO stated that the systems have been designed and developed using the latest indigenous technologies to address emerging and future threat scenarios across domains.

The successful trials underscore continued progress in India's self-reliance in advanced missile defence and maritime strike capabilities, reflecting a strong push towards indigenous innovation in defence research and development.

Previous BMD System Trials

Earlier, India successfully flight-tested the Phase-II of the Ballistic Missile Defence System. Under the test done by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Target Missile was launched from LC-IV Dhamra, mimicking an adversary Ballistic Missile, which was detected by weapon system radars deployed on land and sea and activated the AD Interceptor system.

(ANI)