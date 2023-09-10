Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala doctor found dead under mysterious circumstances

    A doctor found dead in a canal at Kannamoola on Saturday evening. It is reported that he committed suicide by jumping into the canal after injecting a sedative into himself.

    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 8:28 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A doctor working at the anaesthesia department of Thiruvananthapuram Government General Hospital was found dead in a canal at Kannamoola on Saturday (Sep. 10). The deceased was identified as Vipin(50) from Muttada.

    It is reported that he committed suicide by jumping into the canal after injecting a sedative into himself.

    The local residents spotted his car near Amayizhanjan canal around 1.30 pm on Saturday

    A team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Prithviraj initiated further formalities. The body has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Govt. medical College for post-mortem.

    Wild elephant kills forest watcher:

    A forest watcher was killed in a wild elephant attack at Vazhachal in Thrissur district on Saturday

    The deceased was identified as Irimban Kumaran who worked with the Kollamthirumedu Forest Station. Another watcher, Sunil is hosptalised with minor injuries.

    The attack took place around 4 pm at Oolassery near Karadipara

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 8:28 AM IST
