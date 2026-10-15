Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala defended the registration of a Zero FIR over the alleged assault of NSUI activist Athira Vijayan by Delhi Police. He called it a 'serious mistake' and said the state is exploring all legal options.

Kerala Minister Defends Zero FIR

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday defended the registration of a Zero FIR in connection with the alleged assault of NSUI activist and law student Athira Vijayan during a protest in Delhi, saying that participating in a protest or expressing dissent was not a crime. Chennithala accused Delhi Police of committing a serious mistake and said the state government was exploring all available legal options based on Athira's complaint.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Chennithala said, "It is clear that the Delhi Police committed a very serious mistake. The most important point is that a student named Athira participated in a protest there. Athira, an NSUI leader, was brutally assaulted. She was taken to a place without CCTV cameras and allegedly subjected to severe physical abuse, leaving injuries all over her body. Her clothes were also torn. Even after she raised the complaint, nobody came forward to address her concerns.”

"It was under these circumstances that she sent her complaint to me and the DGP today. Since she is a youth activist from Kerala, the Museum Police in Kerala registered an FIR last night. It is a Zero FIR, and we will proceed with the necessary legal action," he added. He alleged that Delhi Police had not registered an FIR in the matter, while Kerala Police had initiated legal proceedings based on Athira's complaint.

"This is a very serious issue. A student from Kerala had gone to Delhi to pursue her studies. Like many young people, she has political interests and participated in a protest. Participating in a protest or expressing dissent is not a crime. However, the Delhi Police treated her in an extremely unacceptable manner. The nature of their conduct was so disturbing that I cannot even explain all the details to you. This is why she approached us with such distress. "An FIR has been registered here based on her complaint, and we will pursue further legal action. The Delhi Police did not register an FIR there, whereas an FIR has now been registered in Kerala. We are exploring all available legal options," he added.

Chennithala further said that since the alleged incident took place in Delhi, the investigation and related procedures would have to be pursued in coordination with Delhi Police. "Since the place of occurrence is Delhi, the investigation and other related procedures will have to be pursued in coordination with the Delhi Police. We are examining the legal avenues available to take the matter forward," he said.

Activist's Complaint Details Assault

Athira Vijayan, a law student at Delhi University and an NSUI activist from Pullaloor in Kozhikode district of Keralam, has alleged that Delhi Police personnel assaulted her during a protest near Connaught Place on Tuesday, October 13. She sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Delhi's Hardinge Hospital, according to the complaint.

Alleges Brutal Assault, Humiliation

The complaint alleges that Athira and other protesters were taken into custody during an NSUI demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the national capital. She alleged that police personnel transported them in a bus to Connaught Place, forcibly dragged them out and assaulted her on a public street. According to the complaint, police personnel struck her on the face, restrained her arms behind her back and kicked her. It further alleges that they attempted to tear her clothes and snatch her phone. The complaint also states that she sustained neck injuries requiring hospital treatment and suffered humiliation and mental distress.

Legal Action and FIR Details

The complaint, submitted to the Kerala State Police Chief, was forwarded to the Museum Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram through the office of the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner on October 14 for legal action. The Museum Police subsequently registered a Zero FIR (Crime No. 1447/2026) under Sections 74, 76, 115, 117, 126, 351(3), 296(b) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the FIR, the case has been taken up for investigation.

What is a Zero FIR?

A Zero FIR can be registered at any police station, irrespective of the jurisdiction in which the alleged offence took place, and subsequently transferred to the police station concerned for further investigation.

Broader Political Context

Athira was also seen with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, a day after the alleged incident, when she met the media. The allegations are under investigation. NSUI activists have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in the electoral roll revision process. The protests have also led to a confrontation between Congress leaders and the BJP-led Centre over voting rights, police conduct and the treatment of demonstrators. (ANI)