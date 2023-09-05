Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: CPM leader Jaick C Thomas's wife Geethu files complaint against cyber attacks over her pregnancy

    Puthuppally's LDF candidate Jaick. C. Thomas's wife filed a complaint against cyberattack over her pregnancy. The case was registered against the admin of the Facebook Page by the name Phantom Pile. Geethu's complaint has been forwarded to the Manarcadu Police.

    Kerala: CPM leader Jaick C Thomas's wife Geethu files complaint against cyber attacks over her pregnancy rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    The police have registered a case on the complaint of Geethu, the wife of Puthupally LDF candidate Jaick C. Thomas. The case was registered with Manarcadu police. The case accuses the administrator of the Facebook page by the name Phantom Pile. Geethu's complaint has been forwarded to the Manarcadu police.

    Geethu alleged that the cyberattacks against her were from pro-Congress platforms. The complaint was filed because of the cyberattack, which included women working in the Congress Party. Geethu had earlier responded that there should be no personal insults in politics and stated that she was insulted when she is nine months pregnant. Jaick also alleged that the cyberattack against Geethu was carried out with the tacit approval of the Congress leadership. Jaick also responded that Puthupally will respond to cyberattacks.

    In a recent incident, deceased former CM Oommen Chandy's daughter, Achu Oommen, strongly criticised the cyberattacks that occurred on social media. Achu Oommen, who is known for promoting branded clothing and bags, expressed her concern about the escalating cybercrimes and emphasised the need to maintain a clean online atmosphere. She was a target of cyberbullying, which included negative comments and defamatory image manipulations. In response to Achu's complaint, the police initiated a case against those responsible, including the main instigator, who had shared confidential information about Achu Oommen's personal life. Based on the complaint of Achu Oommen police filed a case against former additional secretary and left sympathiser Nandakumar.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 4:45 PM IST
