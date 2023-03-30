Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking intervention in air ticket fare hike

    In the interests of preventing airlines from overcharging passengers during peak times, the letter urged that the central government hold negotiations with the airlines.

    Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking intervention in air ticket price hike anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sent a letter to the Prime Minister seeking central intervention in the increase in airfares. The Chief Minister said that the rate hike is affecting the expatriates and is a big blow to the common man. In the interests of preventing airlines from overcharging passengers during peak times, the letter urged that the central government hold negotiations with the airlines.

    In the past two months, the cost of airline tickets from Gulf nations to Kerala has climbed by more than three times. Common passengers experience difficulties as a result of an increase in ticket prices during festival and school vacation times. Expatriate workers are forced to use the meagre savings they have amassed from working overseas for several months to pay for the aircraft ticket. In this case, airline companies have not yet positively reacted to demands for fare revisions from the Kerala government and migrant organizations.

    Only with the Ministry of Civil Aviation's approval may extra and chartered flights from the Gulf to India be operated by foreign and domestic aircraft operators. The Kerala government has made the decision to provide additional chartered flights for low-wage Gulf employees on special occasions and holidays at affordable rates.

    The Chief Minister further requested in the letter that the Ministry of Civil Aviation quickly grant the necessary authorizations for extra and charter flight operations that the Kerala government will begin scheduling in the second week of April 2023.

    Also Read: Kerala: Shutters down in Idukki demanding capture of 'Arikomban'

    Also Read: Kerala: Over 20 surgeries delayed in Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital due to water shortage

    Also Read: Tripura: BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session; watch video

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    12 killed, several feared trapped as portion of temple in Indore caves in during Ram Navami celebrations AJR

    12 killed, several feared trapped as portion of temple in Indore caves in during Ram Navami celebrations

    Punjab Police deploy drones in Hoshiarpur village to nab radical preacher Amritpal Singh AJR

    Punjab Police deploy drones in Hoshiarpur village to nab radical preacher Amritpal Singh

    Kerala: Idukki observes hartal today demanding to capture 'Arikomban' anr

    Kerala: Shutters down in Idukki demanding capture of 'Arikomban'

    Kerala Over 20 surgeries delayed in Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital due to water shortage anr

    Kerala: Over 20 surgeries delayed in Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital due to water shortage

    Lalit Modi threatens to take Rahul Gandhi to UK court over Modi surname remark gcw

    Lalit Modi threatens to take Rahul Gandhi to UK court over 'Modi surname' remark

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Angeline Mariya confesses her love for Rinosh George; Here's what she said anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Angeline Mariya confesses her love for Rinosh George; Here's what she said

    12 killed, several feared trapped as portion of temple in Indore caves in during Ram Navami celebrations AJR

    12 killed, several feared trapped as portion of temple in Indore caves in during Ram Navami celebrations

    IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders SWOT Analysis - KKR banks on Chandrakant Pandit coaching sense to reclaim title-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders SWOT Analysis - KKR banks on Pandit's coaching sense to reclaim title

    The Pope Exorcist Russell Crowe to play REAL Vatican Chief Exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth role RBA

    The Pope’s Exorcist: Russell Crowe to play REAL Vatican's Chief Exorcist, Father Gabriele Amorth's role

    Punjab Police deploy drones in Hoshiarpur village to nab radical preacher Amritpal Singh AJR

    Punjab Police deploy drones in Hoshiarpur village to nab radical preacher Amritpal Singh

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon