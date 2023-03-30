Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking intervention in air ticket fare hike

In the interests of preventing airlines from overcharging passengers during peak times, the letter urged that the central government hold negotiations with the airlines.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sent a letter to the Prime Minister seeking central intervention in the increase in airfares. The Chief Minister said that the rate hike is affecting the expatriates and is a big blow to the common man. In the interests of preventing airlines from overcharging passengers during peak times, the letter urged that the central government hold negotiations with the airlines.

In the past two months, the cost of airline tickets from Gulf nations to Kerala has climbed by more than three times. Common passengers experience difficulties as a result of an increase in ticket prices during festival and school vacation times. Expatriate workers are forced to use the meagre savings they have amassed from working overseas for several months to pay for the aircraft ticket. In this case, airline companies have not yet positively reacted to demands for fare revisions from the Kerala government and migrant organizations.

Only with the Ministry of Civil Aviation's approval may extra and chartered flights from the Gulf to India be operated by foreign and domestic aircraft operators. The Kerala government has made the decision to provide additional chartered flights for low-wage Gulf employees on special occasions and holidays at affordable rates.

The Chief Minister further requested in the letter that the Ministry of Civil Aviation quickly grant the necessary authorizations for extra and charter flight operations that the Kerala government will begin scheduling in the second week of April 2023.

