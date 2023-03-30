Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Over 20 surgeries delayed in Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital due to water shortage

    A total of 20 surgeries that were scheduled for today were postponed owing to a water shortage. 

    Kerala Over 20 surgeries delayed in Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital due to water shortage
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Water shortage caused problems at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, where thousands of patients arrive every day. A total of 20 surgeries that were scheduled for today were postponed owing to a water shortage. Plans are being made for the operations to begin once the tanker fills the water tank. 

    There is a major water shortage in the ward, according to the locals. They further alleged that there is no access to water, not even for necessities. The last three days have seen a significant water shortage in this area. According to the water authority, the cleaning work of the tank has been in progress for the last two days. Therefore, the residents were warned on the 28th and 29th over water shortage in the area.

    The water authority informed the public that the water had been turned off due to an unexpected power outage. Making plans for a replacement, however, took longer than expected. This is because the plans, including transporting water in the tanker, failed. The hospital authorities have also stated that arrangements are being made to supply sufficient water. 

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 4:01 PM IST
