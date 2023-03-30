Kerala: Over 20 surgeries delayed in Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital due to water shortage

Thiruvananthapuram: Water shortage caused problems at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, where thousands of patients arrive every day. A total of 20 surgeries that were scheduled for today were postponed owing to a water shortage. Plans are being made for the operations to begin once the tanker fills the water tank.

There is a major water shortage in the ward, according to the locals. They further alleged that there is no access to water, not even for necessities. The last three days have seen a significant water shortage in this area. According to the water authority, the cleaning work of the tank has been in progress for the last two days. Therefore, the residents were warned on the 28th and 29th over water shortage in the area.

The water authority informed the public that the water had been turned off due to an unexpected power outage. Making plans for a replacement, however, took longer than expected. This is because the plans, including transporting water in the tanker, failed. The hospital authorities have also stated that arrangements are being made to supply sufficient water.

Also Read: Tripura: BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session; watch video

Also Read: Ahmedabad horror: Woman blindfolds harasser; husband kills with sword, beheads and dismembers body

Also Read: Hindi imposition row: Tamil Nadu says no to 'dahi,' will only use 'tayir'; check details