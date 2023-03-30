Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Shutters down in Idukki demanding capture of 'Arikomban'

    The Forest Department's request for permission to tranquillize and capture Arikomban, the lone jumbo that has been causing havoc in the Munnar region, was denied by the Kerala High Court on Wednesday. 

    Kerala: Idukki observes hartal today demanding to capture 'Arikomban' anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Idukki: To protest against the High Court order in 'Arikomban' case, about 13 panchayats in the district started a hartal on Thursday called by Janakeeya Samithi. The hartal is being observed from 6 am to 6 pm in 13 panchayats of Devikulam and Udumbanchola taluks. At Poopara and Chinnakal Power House, protesters blocked the Kochi Dhanush Koti National Highway.

    The Forest Department's request for permission to tranquillize and capture Arikomban, the lone jumbo that has been causing havoc in the Munnar region, was denied by the Kerala High Court on Wednesday. Instead of catching the tusker, the court ordered authorities to place a radio collar on it. The court said, "The decision about the relocation of the elephant will be determined after a report from the expert panel."

    The state government is making effort to convince the court through the expert committee that the wild jumbo must be captured and transferred. The mission team and Kumki elephants will continue to remain at Chinnakanal.

    The state government informed the High Court that Forest and Wildlife Department personnel had been deployed to keep vigil in the area where the elephant is known to frequent, assisted by kumki elephants.

    The court constituted a five-member Committee of Experts (CoE) to advise it on matters of human-elephant conflict situations arising in the State. The proceedings of the case by the expert committee began today. The CoE comprising Arun RS, the Chief Conservator of Forests (High Range Circle), Kottayam; Pramod H, Chief Conservator of Forests & Field Director, Project Tiger, Kottayam; Dr NVK Ashraf, the Chief Veterinarian and Vice-President, Wildlife Trust of India; Dr PS Easa, the Chairman of Care Earth Trust, Chennai; and Senior Advocate Ramesh Babu who was appointed as the Amicus Curiae, was thus directed to be convened within a few days to consider the data pertaining to Arikomban.

    The court has given the amicus curiae two days to gather all the data regarding the paddy field, including that provided by the forest department. The experienced team will examine it carefully and then decide what to do next. The expert group has been ordered by the court to look at alternatives to drugging Arikompan in order to solve the issue. The committee is also thinking about visiting Chinnakanal to evaluate the situation.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
