BJP leader Rajendra Rathore has accused former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot of misleading the public over the Aravalli issue, stating the recent Supreme Court ruling is based on a definition approved by Gehlot's own cabinet in 2002.

Rathore Accuses Gehlot of 'Misleading Public'

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajendra Rathore, on Sunday, accused former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the Aravalli issue, accusing him of misleading the public in the name of expressing concern about the Supreme Court's recent decision. "Regarding the Aravalli issue, Ashok Gehlot is misleading people in the name of expressing concern about the Supreme Court's decision. The government is already committed to protecting the Aravalli range," Rathore said.

He added that the Supreme Court's ruling is based on the 2002 definition of the Aravalli range, which was approved by Gehlot's cabinet using the 1968 land records as reference. "The basis of this decision, as the Supreme Court noted in its ruling, is the 2002 definition of the Aravalli range, approved by Ashok Gehlot's cabinet based on the 1968 land reforms. During Gehlot's own tenure, he issued more than 700 tenders... I believe that when the truth comes out, everything will become clear," he further added.

Environmentalists Warn of Irreversible Damage

The Aravalli range plays a vital role in maintaining ecological balance, recharging groundwater, and supporting biodiversity. Environmentalists warn that the Supreme Court's recent ruling, which accepted the central government's recommendation, could cause irreversible damage, exposing over 90% of the range to mining threats.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concerns, changing his social media profile picture to support the #SaveAravalli campaign, urging reconsideration of the definition to protect the range.

Ecological Importance of Aravalli

The Aravalli range is vital for Rajasthan's ecosystem, supporting agriculture, biodiversity, and water security. Environmentalists argue that redefining the range could exclude up to 90% of the hills, stripping them of legal protection.

The Aravalli range is not just a natural barrier but also a source of major rivers, including the Chambal and the Sabarmati, which support agriculture and livelihoods. Its destruction could alter regional rainfall patterns, impacting Rajasthan's climate.