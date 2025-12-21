Congress leader Supriya Shrinate blasts the new VB-G RAM-G Bill for replacing MGNREGA, alleging it removes Mahatma Gandhi's name, scraps the job guarantee, and insults Lord Ram. The party has vowed to oppose the changes vigorously.

Congress Criticises New Bill

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Sunday strongly criticised the newly VB-G RAM-G Bill, 2025, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA), alleging that it removes Mahatma Gandhi's name and scraps the guarantee of employment. Speaking to ANI, Shrinate said, "We disagree with removing Mahatma Gandhi's name. The way they have completely scrapped such a massive scheme that guaranteed employment is unacceptable. This new law offers no guarantee of work."

Alleged Insult to Lord Ram

She further attacked the acronym used in the bill's naming, stating, "And yes, it doesn't include the name of Lord Ram. He is our revered deity and God, a symbol of our faith and values... They have created an acronym: R for Rojgar (employment), A for Ajeevika (livelihood), and M for Mission. They should not insult Lord Ram in this way... What they are doing is completely wrong." Shrinate warned that the Congress party would oppose the changes vigorously, adding, "In the coming days, millions of people will take to the streets."

Details of the VB-G RAM-G Bill

During the recently concluded winter session, the Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation hours after the Lok Sabha passed it. The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

Key Provisions of the Bill

As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10. Section 6 of the Bill allows the state governments to notify in advance, a period aggregating to sixty days in a financial year, covering the peak agricultural seasons of sowing and harvesting.

