Kerala: CBI seeks permission to prosecute three policemen over Thiruvallam custodial death case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Bureau of Investigation sought permission to prosecute three police officers over the death of the accused at the Thiruvallam police station in Thiruvananthapuram. Thiruvallam SHO Suresh. V. Nair, SI Vipin Prakash, and Grade SI Sajeev Kumar were named as accused. Suresh Kumar, who was taken into custody in the case of assaulting a couple was found dead at the Thiruvallam police station on March 1, 2022.

The police stated that he was taken to the hospital due to chest pain. However, the locals alleged that the cause of death was due to police beating. The inquest was made under the leadership of the Sub-Collector and the Magistrate. A post-mortem was conducted in the presence of the magistrate.

Meanwhile, four others who were arrested along with Suresh are presently in jail. The Neyyanttikara court rejected the bail application of the accused. Following a departmental inquiry, it was discovered that the accused, taken into custody at night, underwent a medical examination, however, the crucial detail of the time they were brought in was not recorded in the station's general diary. The officials responsible for this lapse faced disciplinary action. As protests intensified, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was urged to intervene, prompting demands for a thorough investigation into the matter.

