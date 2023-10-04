Kerala: Cabinet meeting held at CM Office today; Here are key highlights

The state cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday(Oct 4). The meeting was conducted under the leadership of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at CM Office.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday(Oct 4). The meeting was conducted under the leadership of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at CM Office. The cabinet meeting evaluated the government's measures regarding the resolution of the problems in the cooperative sector including the Karuvannur crisis.

The government has decided to direct the Regulatory Commission to restore the cancelled long-term electricity contract for 465 MW. The government is restoring the contract cancelled by the Regulatory Commission, citing procedural lapses using special powers under the Electricity Act. The decision was taken in view of the acute power crisis.

The Rebuild Kerala Initiative also received approval from the cabinet for various departmental projects and detailed proposals for reconstruction. These projects encompass a wide range of initiatives, such as the construction of the Pathalam Regulator in the Kadungalloor Grama Panchayat of Ernakulam district, the rebuilding of the Mannanam Bridge, flood relief efforts, and rehabilitation activities in the Thrissur-Ponnani canals. Additionally, there are conservation activities planned for paddy fields in the Dharmadom region in Kannur districts and the protection of parapet walls along the Achankovil and Pamba rivers in Pathanamthitta districts

In a move aimed at enhancing aviation technology, a permanent post of Continuous Airworthiness Manager (CAM) will be established at the Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology. The appointment for this position will be on a contractual basis.

The cabinet meeting also included discussions regarding the reappointment of members and officials at the Kerala Administrative Tribunal, including Chairman, Members, Private Secretary, Personal Assistant, and Confidential Assistant positions.

A counseling center will be established in the Thiruvananthapuram region as part of the Vimukti Mission. This center will consist of two counselor positions, appointed temporarily on a contractual basis, with qualifications and salaries on par with counselors in the Kozhikode and Ernakulam Region Council Centers.

Finally, the cabinet allotted Rs. 10 lakhs to Anu R, who secured a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles event at the 18th Asian Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia.