Kerala: Body of man trapped inside well retrieved after 48-hour rescue mission

Thiruvananthapuram: The body of a migrant worker who was trapped inside a 90-foot-deep well at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram was retrieved on Monday morning. When the 48-hour mission was over, the rescuers found the man. The National Disaster Response Force, Fire Force, and Police carried out the rescue mission. The deceased has been identified as Maharajan (55), a native of Tamil Nadu.

Maharajan, a resident of Venganoor, was attempting to erect rings within the 90-foot-deep well when he fell into it on Saturday, July 8, at about 9.30 am. The NDRF members, members of the fire department, members of a special task force, and 25 workers with knowledge in well construction carried out a rescue effort after that. Mudslides and rainfall leaking into the well complicated the procedure despite the authorities' repeated attempts to save the victim.

By around 5 am on Sunday, the rescue personnel had dug up the ground inside the well to a height of 15 feet in an effort to locate Maharajan. Water then began to leak into the well, and it took five hours to pump it out. The mishap occurred at a 30-year-old well nearby home in Mukkola, Vizhinjam. When loose soil collapsed on Maharajan as he was building rings inside the well, he became stuck.

