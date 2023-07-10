Kerala: Fishing boat capsizes in Muthalapozhi; One dead, 3 missing

According to reports, the accident happened when the four fishermen went fishing early in the morning on Monday (July 10) in the boat owned by Puthukurichy native Anthony.

Thiruvananthapuram: A fishing boat on Monday (July 10) capsized in Muthalapozhi, Thiruvananthapuram. In the mishap, one person died and three others have gone missing and an operation is underway to search for them. The deceased has been identified as Kunjumon, a native of Puthukurichy.

According to reports, the accident happened when the four fishermen went fishing early in the morning in the boat owned by Puthukurichy native Anthony. As soon as the incident happened, the locals and fishermen in the area began rescue efforts.

While searching for the missing fishermen they found Kunjumon and rushed him to a hospital in Chiranyinkeezhu. However, his life could not be saved. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to trace the other fishermen.

(Further details are awaited)

