Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Fishing boat capsizes in Muthalapozhi; One dead, 3 missing

    According to reports, the accident happened when the four fishermen went fishing early in the morning on Monday (July 10) in the boat owned by Puthukurichy native Anthony.

    Kerala: Fishing boat capsizes in Muthalapozhi anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 9:54 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A fishing boat on Monday (July 10) capsized in Muthalapozhi, Thiruvananthapuram. In the mishap, one person died and three others have gone missing and an operation is underway to search for them. The deceased has been identified as Kunjumon, a native of Puthukurichy.

    Also read: This Indian village is the most educated in Asia; Check here to know more

    According to reports, the accident happened when the four fishermen went fishing early in the morning in the boat owned by Puthukurichy native Anthony. As soon as the incident happened, the locals and fishermen in the area began rescue efforts. 

    While searching for the missing fishermen they found Kunjumon and rushed him to a hospital in Chiranyinkeezhu. However, his life could not be saved. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to trace the other fishermen.

    (Further details are awaited)

    Also read: Ayodhya Airport Update: Runway 90 percent ready, first flight may land in November 2023
     

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Ayodhya Airport Update: Runway 90 percent ready, first flight may land in November 2023

    Ayodhya Airport Update: Runway 90 percent ready, first flight may land in November 2023

    Delhi rain: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for meeting at Secretariat; rise in River Yamuna on agenda AJR

    Delhi rain: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for meeting at Secretariat; rise in River Yamuna on agenda

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win 726 10 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-726 10 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money here

    Vegetable seller keeps bouncers to protect tomatoes

    Vegetable seller in Varanasi keeps bouncers to protect tomatoes (WATCH)

    WB Panchayat Election 2023: Repolling underway in nearly 700 booths of 5 districts AJR

    WB Panchayat Election 2023: Repolling underway in nearly 700 booths of 5 districts

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai rain: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enjoy monsoon as they return from Alibaug (PHOTOS) RBA

    Mumbai rain: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enjoy monsoon as they return from Alibaug (PHOTOS)

    Hema Malini recalls being 'harrowed' after director's SHOCKING demand; Know details vma

    Hema Malini recalls being 'harrowed' after director's SHOCKING demand; Know details

    Ayodhya Airport Update: Runway 90 percent ready, first flight may land in November 2023

    Ayodhya Airport Update: Runway 90 percent ready, first flight may land in November 2023

    Delhi rain: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for meeting at Secretariat; rise in River Yamuna on agenda AJR

    Delhi rain: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for meeting at Secretariat; rise in River Yamuna on agenda

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win 726 10 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-726 10 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money here

    Recent Videos

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon