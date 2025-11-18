Congress MP Jebi Mather blamed immense pressure from the Election Commission's electoral roll revision for the alleged suicide of a BLO in Kannur, calling it a 'murder by the system.' Other leaders and BLOs have also protested the heavy workload.

Congress blames 'system' for BLO's death

Congress MP Jebi Mather has expressed shock and grief over the alleged suicide of a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Kannur, claiming that the incident is due to the immense pressure faced by BLOs in conducting the Special Revision of electoral rolls. "It is very sad and unfortunate that the election system and the election commission do not understand the pressure under which the BLOs are undergoing. This is not just one case... We are against SIR being done in such a hurried manner. This is an example of how a system can kill a person. This is actually a murder by the system." Mather told ANI.

The MP urged the Election Commission to take immediate action to "not put such pressure" on BLOs and to reconsider the implementation of SIR in the state. "Now, the Election Commission should open its eyes and be with that family and also, at the same time, make a situation where others are not put under such pressure. We are hoping that the Election Commission will make a prudent judgment and a decision that SIR is not to be implemented in an election-going state at the moment," the MP said.

State Minister Slams ECI's 'Arrogant Stance'

Earlier, Kerala General Education Minister V Shivankutty also noted that the difficulties involved in conducting the Special Revision of electoral rolls are "enormous" and accused the Union government and Election Commission of taking an "arrogant stance" "The workload on BLOs and the practical difficulties involved in conducting the SIR are enormous. Kerala has never before witnessed a voter list revision of this scale. Considering all these factors, the CPM and the state government had clearly stated that the revision should be postponed during the period of local body elections. But the Union Government and the Election Commission refused to defer it and adopted an arrogant stance..."

"To meet the unrealistic deadlines, an excessive workload is being forced onto each BLO. Many are unable to complete the work within the stipulated time," Shivankutty told reporters. He also attacked the Election Commission, noting that the education sector in Kerala is "coming under stress" due to the voter list revision, and accused the BJP-led Union government of imposing its "wrongful decisions" on the state." "The Election Commission is acting as though it has powers greater than the courts. Everyone involved in this process is under constant mental pressure, fearing punitive action if they fail to meet the deadlines set by the Commission... The Centre must recognise the practical realities and make necessary changes... Kerala's education sector is coming under stress because of the voter list revision. Examinations have been announced, and this will affect them as well. The Union Government is imposing its politically motivated, wrongful decisions on the state. This must be withdrawn immediately," Shivankutty added.

BLOs Boycott Work in Protest

The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) on Monday boycotted work to register their protest against the authorities over the alleged suicide of a colleague in Kerala's Kannur. Aneesh George, BLO appointed in Payyannur assembly constituency of Kannur district, allegedly died by suicide due to "work-related stress" amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Reacting to George's demise, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the ECI of "pressurising" BLOs to complete the SIR drive amid time constraints. He urged the poll body to take cognisance of and allow more time for BLOs to finish their work, as they remain "overloaded". (ANI)