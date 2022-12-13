Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Assembly passes bill to remove Governor from Universities' Chancellor position

    The bill was passed after hours of debate, during which the Congress-led UDF said that it was not opposed to the Governor being removed as Chancellor, but he should be chosen from among retired Supreme Court judges and former Kerala High Court chief justices.

    Kerala Assembly passes bill to remove Governor from Universities' Chancellor position - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    The Kerala Assembly passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, replacing the Governor as Chancellor of the state's universities and appointing eminent academicians to the top post, while the opposition UDF boycotted the House for not accepting its suggestions on the bill. 'The bill has been passed,' said Speaker A N Shamseer.

    The bill was passed after hours of debate, during which the Congress-led UDF said that it was not opposed to the Governor being removed as Chancellor, but he should be chosen from among retired Supreme Court judges and former Kerala High Court chief justices.

    The opposition also said that there should not be separate Chancellors for each university and that the selection panel should include the Chief Minister, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), and the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

    However, state Law Minister P Rajeeve said that a judge cannot serve on the selection committee and that the Speaker would be a more suitable choice.

    The minister also said that being a retired judge cannot be the only option for being appointed at the helm of universities.

    In response to the government's stance, the opposition announced the boycott of House proceedings, claiming that the state government was attempting to turn universities in Kerala into Communist or Marxist centres by hotspots by appointing their favourites at the helm.  

    The House introduced the bill amid the ongoing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government over various issues, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of universities.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Gender-neutral education will cause 'gender confusion', 'sexual anarchy' among Kerala kids: Congress ally IUML

    Also read: Kerala: Class 12th student attends medical college classes without admission; probe launched

    Also read: Kerala government appoints Padma Bhushan Mallika Sarabhai as Kalamandalam Chancellor

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India China Tawang clash Indian Air Force closely monitoring situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh AJR

    India-China Tawang clash: Indian Air Force closely monitoring situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

    Banks wrote off NPAs over Rs 10 lakh crore in last 5 years, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - adt

    Banks wrote off NPAs over Rs 10 lakh crore in last 5 years, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Delhi man receives missed calls loses Rs 50 lakh cops suspect SIM swapping gcw

    Delhi man receives missed calls, loses Rs 50 lakh; cops suspect SIM swapping

    Desi pistol se goli mar dunga NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives death threats; check details AJR

    'Desi pistol se goli mar dunga': NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives death threats; check details

    Pet registration mandatory for Noida residents by Jan 31 2023 penalty on delay gcw

    Pet registration mandatory for Noida residents by Jan 31, 2023, penalty on delay

    Recent Stories

    India China Tawang clash Indian Air Force closely monitoring situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh AJR

    India-China Tawang clash: Indian Air Force closely monitoring situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

    Terrence Lewis and Nora Fatehi prank Malaika Arora in the upcoming episode of 'Moving In With Malaika' vma

    Terrence Lewis and Nora Fatehi prank Malaika Arora in the upcoming episode of 'Moving In With Malaika'

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes bold Lionel Messi claim; speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United exit-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Ibrahimovic makes bold Messi claim; speaks about Ronaldo's United exit

    Given in corrupt nonsensical way Elon Musk hints at verified users may lose blue ticks soon gcw

    Given in 'corrupt, nonsensical' way: Elon Musk, hints at verified users may lose blue ticks soon

    Monalisa SUPER SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Vikrant's BOLD dance in 'Kavan Jaadu Kailu' go VIRAL RBA

    Monalisa SUPER SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Vikrant's BOLD dance in 'Kavan Jaadu Kailu' go VIRAL

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon