Kerala: Class 12th student attends medical college classes without admission; probe launched

When the student did not attend class on the fifth day, the matter came to the notice of the college authorities. According to the college principal, it was later found that the student was attending the class without following the proper admission procedure.

Kerala police have launched an investigation into a complaint from the Kozhikode Medical College that a Class 12th student recently attended MBBS class for four days without gaining admission, according to the officials.

The police said they had received a complaint and were conducting an investigation. "It's not a case of submitting false documents or cheating; they said someone attended the class without following proper admission procedures; we're investigating from all angles," said police. Additionally, they said that more information would be revealed following a preliminary probe.

Also Read: Mangaluru Engineering College suspends students who danced in burqa on Bollywood song

According to the college vice-principal, KG Sajith Kumar, it was found that one student was attending class without following the proper admission procedure. "Many students arrived late on the first day, they were all allowed to sit in the class without verifying the admission card, and it appears that the specific student attended the class for four days," Kumar explained.

The matter came to light when the student did not attend the class on the fifth day. On November 29, there were 245 students in the class. "After allotment, they are given an admission card after collecting their records," Kumar continued, adding that the student didn't have the admission card; however, everyone who arrived at the college on the first day was allowed to sit in class without checking the card.

Also Read: Cyclone Mandous: How was it named? What does it mean? Details here

When the attendance register was prepared using the card, college officials found discrepancies with the preliminary attendance register, which included 246 students. It was then that the authorities realised that there was one extra student in the classroom for four days.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC allows candidates to change nationality for Mop-Up round; details