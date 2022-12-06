Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala government appoints Padma Bhushan Mallika Sarabhai as Kalamandalam Chancellor

    To recall, the Kerala government had, on November 11, removed Governor Arif Mohammad Khan from the post of Kalamandalam Chancellor.

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 8:54 PM IST

    The Pinarayi Vijayan government on Tuesday appointed renowned dancer Padma Bhushan Mallika Sarabhai as Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandapam Kalpitha University. 

    The state Department of Culture issued an order in this regard. The state governor had been the chancellor of Kalamandalam since 2006. To recall, the state government had, on November 11, removed Governor Arif Mohammad Khan from the post of Kalamandalam Chancellor. The government contended that prominent artists in the field of arts should be considered for the post of chancellor.

    Daughter of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian Space Program and the founder of the Indian Space Research Organisation, and renowned dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai, Mallika is herself a world-renowned Kuchupudi and Bharatanatyam dancer. She has also been very active as a theatre, film and television artist, writer, publisher and director.

    Developing story

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 8:54 PM IST
    Video Icon