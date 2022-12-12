Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gender-neutral education will cause 'gender confusion', 'sexual anarchy' among Kerala kids: Congress ally IUML

    "The gender equality and rational thought that the education policy aims to bring in cannot be allowed at state expense. It will lead to the negation of religion. It must be removed from the policy," IUML MLA N Samsudheen claimed in the Kerala Assembly.

    Gender neutral education will cause 'gender confusion', 'sexual anarchy' among Kerala kids: Congress ally IUML
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    Gender-neutral views in the ruling Left front's proposed new education policy will result in "negation of religion" and "sexual anarchy", the Congress-led United Democratic Front opposition on Monday contended in the Kerala assembly. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front government, however, said nothing had been decided yet.

    Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the Congress-led UDF opposition, said gender-neutral views in the proposed new education policy would create "gender confusion" among children and the general public.

    Also Read: Mumbai man held for stalking web series actor on her social media sites

    "The gender equality and rational thought that the education policy aims to bring in cannot be allowed at state expense. It will lead to the negation of religion. It must be removed from the policy," IUML MLA N Samsudheen claimed in the assembly.

    "We need equal opportunities, not gender equality. Gender-neutral views will lead to sexual anarchy. That cannot be allowed in education. The government is trying to create gender confusion among children and the public," Samsudheen claimed.

    Alleging that the state government was trying to create a "genderless" society, the IUML legislator believes that having mixed benches and hostels will create problems, and gender-neutral uniforms cannot be imposed upon girls. He demanded that the government must remove such measures from its education policy.

    Samsudheen, who was of the view that gender was assigned at birth and was not a social construct, said the state government's policy will destroy Kerala's culture.

    "Gender is decided not by our feelings but by birth," he said while claiming that the Pinarayi Vijayan government was trying to sneak a "liberal agenda" into the field of education.

    Refuting the allegations and contentions of the IUML MLA, state Public Education Minister V Sivankutty said the government had not imposed gender-neutral uniforms or mixed benches or mixed hostels.

    "The uniforms are decided by the school management in consultation with the parents and the local self-government institutions. We have not imposed any gender-neutral uniforms," he said.

    The minister further clarified that while sex was decided at birth, gender was a social construct. He further said that the government only wanted secularism and had no intention of bringing in "negation of religion". He also said that the government's education reforms are in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

    To recall, IUML legislator M K Muneer had criticised the state government's purported gender-neutral policy with regard to uniforms worn by school students in July. A section of people under the collective of a Muslim coordination committee had taken out a protest march against the gender-neutral uniform introduced by the Balussery government girls' higher secondary school in Kozhikode. The protesters claimed that the decision amounted to insulting the modesty of women and that it was part of "imposing liberal ideology" among students.

    Also Read: Controversy over use of Mumbai Police SUVs bought under Nirbhaya Fund for Y-plus security for CM Shinde's MLAs

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2022, 6:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi airport congestion: Officials to reduce peak hour flights and more; check full details AJR

    Delhi airport congestion: Officials to reduce peak hour flights and more; check full details

    BJP MP, Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari welcomes baby girl; becomes father for third time - adt

    BJP MP, Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari welcomes baby girl; becomes father for third time

    Who is Bhanuben Babariya, the only woman minister in 17-member Gujarat cabinet? AJR

    Who is Bhanuben Babariya, the only woman minister in 16-member Gujarat cabinet?

    SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea to quash defamation case filed by Assam CM Sarma - adt

    SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea to quash defamation case filed by Assam CM Sarma

    Dimple Yadav takes oath as Mainpuri MP; touches Sonia Gandhi's feet for blessings AJR

    Dimple Yadav takes oath as Mainpuri MP; touches Sonia Gandhi's feet for blessings

    Recent Stories

    football There is Kylian Mbappe at this moment, a type like Marcus Rashford - Erik ten Hag-ayh

    'There is Kylian Mbappe at this moment, a type like Marcus Rashford' - Erik ten Hag

    CBSE board Exams 2023: Competency-based questions in Class 10, 12 board exams; check details - adt

    CBSE board Exams 2023: Competency-based questions in Class 10, 12 board exams; check details

    Delhi airport congestion: Officials to reduce peak hour flights and more; check full details AJR

    Delhi airport congestion: Officials to reduce peak hour flights and more; check full details

    Little boy playing with dangerous lions shocked netizens; video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Little boy playing with dangerous lions shocked netizens; video goes viral

    football qatar world cup 2022 Zidane Tuchel Real Madrid fans ponder over Carlo Ancelotti replacement if he becomes Brazil new coach snt

    'Zidane, Tuchel, or...': Real Madrid fans ponder over Ancelotti's replacement if he becomes Brazil's new coach

    Recent Videos

    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon