The Himachal Pradesh government, led by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has introduced subsidy schemes for the fisheries sector, offering a 70% subsidy on fishing boats and a 90% subsidy on fishing gear to support fishermen and boost the rural economy.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government has introduced comprehensive subsidy schemes for fishing boats and fishing gear to strengthen the fisheries sector and promote sustainable fishing practices across the state. The state government reaffirmed its commitment to improving the livelihoods of fishermen.

Fishing Boat Subsidy Scheme

According to a Chief Minister's Office release, under the Fishing Boat subsidy scheme, eligible reservoir fishermen will receive 70 per cent financial assistance for the purchase of fishing boats. The unit cost of each boat is Rs 50,000, of which the state government will bear 70 per cent of the cost, while the remaining 30 per cent will be borne by the beneficiary. The scheme aims to modernise the fishing fleet operating in major reservoirs, including Gobind Sagar, Pong Dam, Chamera, Ranjit Sagar and Kol Dam, thereby improving safety, operational efficiency and income opportunities for fishermen. To avail the subsidy, the applicant must be an active member of a registered Primary Fisheries Cooperative Society and should have completed at least 50 fishing days in a financial year.

Subsidised Fishing Gear Scheme

In another significant initiative, the state government has also introduced the subsidised Fishing Gear Scheme, providing a 90 per cent subsidy on cast nets and gill nets. Under the scheme, riverine fishermen will receive cast nets costing Rs 3,000 at a beneficiary contribution of only Rs 300, with the state government providing a subsidy of Rs 2,700. Similarly, reservoir fishermen will receive gill nets costing Rs 5,000 by paying only Rs 500, while the state government will provide a subsidy of Rs 4,500. The initiative aims to make quality fishing gear affordable, promote sustainable fishing practices and enhance fish production in rivers and reservoirs across the state.

Under the scheme, 4,000 active riverine fishermen will receive cast nets and 3,000 active reservoir fishermen will receive gill nets through the Direct Benefit Transfer mechanism. Eligible beneficiaries must possess a valid fishing license issued by the Fisheries Department for at least three consecutive years, as per a CMO release.

Strengthening the Rural Economy

The Chief Minister added, "The state government is committed to transforming the fisheries sector into a sustainable source of livelihood and employment. These schemes will provide direct financial support to fishermen while strengthening the rural economy."

He said that the government was working with a focused approach to promote the blue economy in Himachal Pradesh and create new livelihood opportunities for rural youth. He added that these initiatives would not only improve the socio-economic condition of fishermen but also significantly enhance fish production, value addition and income generation across the state. (ANI)