    Kerala: Alert KSRTC bus driver, cop help migrant worker who fell from building

    Sonu Kumar, a 25-year-old from Bihar, fell from a three-storey building. He lost his grip while painting the building. Despite best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 3:59 PM IST

    A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation driver from Kasaragod showed his presence of mind when he stopped the bus and came to the rescue of a worker he saw falling from a building. The driver was also accompanied by a police officer, who was travelling in the same bus. 

    Santhosh, a native of Malakallu, is a KSRTC driver at the Kanhangad depot. He saw the man falling from a building during the trip to Kasaragod. He immediately rushed the man to a hospital.

    ASI Saifuddheen, a passenger, also got off the bus and ran to the spot. Sonu Kumar, a 25-year-old from Bihar, fell from a three-storey building. He lost his grip while painting the building. The migrant worker was soon taken to Mangalore for advanced treatment. However, despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

    In another incident, a major accident was avoided when the brakes of the KSRTC bus failed on its way to Mananthavady. The driver, Ganesh Babu,  averted the accident by stopping the bus on the roadside intelligently. The bus was operating from Mananthavady to Kalpetta with full passengers around noon.

    The incident took place at Mokkath, the sixth mile on the way to Kalpatta. Ganesh Babu came to know about the failure of the brake system when he stepped on the brake to avoid jumping into a pothole on the state highway where restoration work was going on. Straight ahead was a steep descent, and entering the descent was sure to be dangerous. There were many passengers, but no one was injured.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 3:59 PM IST
