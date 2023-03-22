Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Legendary PT Usha to receive honorary Doctorate; Here's why

    Usha, who has an unparalleled presence on the field and in moulding the next generation of sportspersons, has won 33 medals, including 19 gold in the Asian Games and Asian Championship. 

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 2:23 PM IST

    PT Usha, the President of the Indian Olympic Association and a Rajya Sabha member, is all set to receive an Honorary Doctorate from the Central University of Kerala in recognition of her immense contributions to the field of sports. This will be the first honorary doctorate awarded by the Central University of Kerala. 

    Usha, who has an unparalleled presence on the field and in moulding the next generation of sportspersons, has won 33 medals, including 19 gold in the Asian Games and Asian Championship. She was the first Indian athlete to win medals in four consecutive Asian Games and also won six medals, including five gold in the Jakarta Asian Athletic Meet in 1985. She is often associated as the "Queen of Indian track and field".

    Usha is the star who has given many moments that have made the country proud. She also heads the Usha School of Athletics in Kinaloor, which has produced numerous successful athletes over the years. After 20 years, the players of the Usha School of Athletics have won 79 international medals for India so far. 

    She is widely regarded as the genius who paved a strong athletic culture in the country. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof H Venkateshwarlu, said that it is the duty of the university to honour those who are role models for the nation. The life and achievements of PT Usha inspire students, he added. The doctorate will be conferred at a special function organized later by the university.

    PT Usha was earlier conferred an Honorary Doctorate (D Litt) by Kannur University in 2000, an Honorary Doctorate (D.Sc) by IIT Kanpur in 2017 and an Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt) by the University of Calicut in 2018.

