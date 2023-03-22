Construction fraud no more! Kerala opens quality testing lab on wheels

Three buses, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, will house the labs will operate centrally in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.

Automated mobile quality testing labs have been deployed in Kerala to carry out real-time quality checks at construction sites of the Public Works Department's (PWD) roads, bridges and buildings.

Public Works and Tourism Minister P A Muhammad Riyas on Wednesday reached Papanamcode, in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, to test the final stage of tarring in the Industrial Estate.

At first, the minister arrived on the site to assess the tarring operations. Later, the mobile testing lab, which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister two weeks ago, and the officials arrived. The mobile lab collected and tested the samples, providing results within an hour and a half. In case of complaints, the mobile lab can test samples during construction and ensure quality.

There is also a mechanism for cutting parts of roads, bridges and buildings to check the quantity, weight and ingredients incorporated. Three buses, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, will house the labs that will operate centrally in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. The quality of raw materials used in construction, like bitumen, cement, sand, metal etc. and the samples brought by the contractors can be checked in real-time through the mobile lab.

The aim is to improve the quality and fully utilize the expenses on government projects. While inaugurating the mobile lab, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the engineers and contractors of the public works department should acquire modern methods and practices and be trained for the same. The setting up of mini labs in all districts is under consideration.

