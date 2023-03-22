Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Demolition of Kapico resort main building begins after SC rap

    The building complex is spread over 5,900 square feet and has 54 villas and related facilities, including swimming pools

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    The demolition of the main buildings of the Kapico Resort at Panavalli Nediyathuruth in Alappuzha has commenced in full swing following the Supreme Court's order for violating the Coastal Management Act. The top court had on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to demolish the entire resort before March 28. Till now, the villas in the resort were being demolished after removing the reusable items.

    The building complex is spread over 5,900 square feet and has 54 villas and related facilities, including swimming pools. The main building of Kapiko Resort is being demolished using huge machines. The swift action comes after the Supreme Court's ultimatum. 

    The Supreme Court bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that all the buildings must be demolished, failing which action will be taken against the chief secretary for contempt of court. 

    State standing counsel CK Sasi, who appeared for the chief secretary, informed the court that all 54 villas had been demolished completely and only the main building was left to be razed. The court also directed the Pinarayi Vijayan government to consider environmental issues while carrying out the demolition.

    A review meeting was also held at the Collectorate under the direction of Sub Collector Suraj Shaji. The district administration justified that the demolition was delayed because the resort is on an island.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
