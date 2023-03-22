Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: After gold smuggling and LIFE mission case, ED probes Swapna Suresh's appointment at Space Park

    The Enforcement Directorate has sought details on Swapna Suresh's appointment at the Space Park. 

    Kerala After gold smuggling and LIFE mission case, ED probes Swapna Suresh's appointment at Space Park ANR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 3:39 PM IST

    Following the investigation of the high-profile gold smuggling case and LIFE mission scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a probe into the appointment of Swapna Suresh, accused in the gold smuggling case. ED has sought details on Swapna Suresh's appointment at the Space Park. 

    The statement of Santhosh Kurup, who was then the Space Park Special Officer, was recorded on the matter. The ED also sent notices to representatives of PricewaterhouseCoopers. Swapna Suresh was appointed as a consultant in Space Park by M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Chief Minister.

    Also Read: Construction fraud no more! Kerala opens quality testing lab on wheels

    KSITIL's Space Park project, under the IT Department, is headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Swapna Suresh was appointed as the operations manager in this project. From October 2019, she got a monthly salary of Rs 1,12,000. The appointment was given after a meeting held by then KSITIL MD Jayashankar Prasad.

    After the gold smuggling case came to light, the government and the CPM argued that Swapna was only an employee of PricewaterhouseCoopers, a consulting company. The arguments that the responsibility lies solely with PWC and Visiontech, which was advertised as a recruiting agency, were also ridiculed at that time.

    After two-and-a-half years, WhatsApp chats produced by the Enforcement Directorate in court yesterday are strengthening the allegations made at that time. Swapna has herself revealed that the appointment was made directly by Sivasankar and alleged that the Chief Minister was also involved in her appointment. 

    With the release of the WhatsApp chats allegedly proving that the appointment of Swapna Suresh in the Space Park project of the state government was with the knowledge of the Chief Minister, the defensive statements issued by the CPM at the time of the gold smuggling controversy stand exposed.

    Also Read: Kerala: Demolition of Kapico resort main building begins after SC rap

    Also Read: Legendary PT Usha to receive honorary Doctorate; Here's why

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 3:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala deploys mobile labs that test quality of road constructions ANR

    Construction fraud no more! Kerala opens quality testing lab on wheels

    Excise policy case: Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody till April 5; check details AJR

    Excise policy case: Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody till April 5; check details

    Coolie no 1 Porter find phone lost by Amitabh Bachchan aide hands it over to cops gcw

    Coolie no 1... Porter find phone lost by Amitabh Bachchan's aide, hands it over to cops

    Kerala Demolition of Kapico Resort main building begins after Supreme Court rap ANR

    Kerala: Demolition of Kapico resort main building begins after SC rap

    Akali Dal slams Amritpal Singh manhunt, offers legal aid to those detained by Punjab Police AJR

    Akali Dal slams Amritpal Singh manhunt, offers legal aid to those detained by Punjab Police

    Recent Stories

    Why Oppo Find X6 Pro is a good choice for smartphone photographers gcw

    Why Oppo Find X6 Pro is a good choice for smartphone photographers?

    Kerala deploys mobile labs that test quality of road constructions ANR

    Construction fraud no more! Kerala opens quality testing lab on wheels

    Excise policy case: Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody till April 5; check details AJR

    Excise policy case: Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody till April 5; check details

    Coolie no 1 Porter find phone lost by Amitabh Bachchan aide hands it over to cops gcw

    Coolie no 1... Porter find phone lost by Amitabh Bachchan's aide, hands it over to cops

    Delhi Budget 2023: Delhi government allocates Rs 16575 crore to education sector; check highlights - adt

    Delhi Budget 2023: Delhi government allocates Rs 16575 crore to education sector; check highlights

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon