Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: A year since horrific human sacrifice in Pathanamthitta; trial still delayed

    It has been one year since Kerala's shocking and brutal murder, Elanthoor, took place. The accused Bhagwal Singh and his wife Laila were arrested for setting the stage for human cruelty.

    Kerala: A year since horrific human sacrifice in Pathanamthitta; trial still delayed rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: It has been one year since Kerala's shocking and brutal murder, Elanthoor, took place. Although the police issued a charge sheet in the case within 90 days, the government has not yet been able to appoint a prosecutor to secure punishment for the accused in the horrific murder case that rocked Kerala. The families of the victims are also disappointed with the delay in the trial.

    The incident happened around a year ago, when two people were sacrificed and killed for the financial prosperity of the family. The accused Bhagwal Singh and his wife Laila were arrested for setting the stage for human cruelty.

    Mohammad Shafi, a hotel worker in Kochi, brought two women by offering them money. The victims were identified as lottery vendors Padma from Tamil Nadu and Roslin from Wadakkanchery.

    The investigation into the missing complaint received by the Kadavantra police brought the information of murder to the outside world. Within 90 days, Kalady police and Kadavantra police completed the investigation and issued a charge sheet. 

    The trial was to be held at the Additional Sessions Court in Panampally Nagar, Kochi. However, the special prosecutor appointed earlier by the government resigned over workload. The investigation team requested the government to appoint a new prosecutor, however, no appointment has been made till date.

    The results of the medical tests of the victims are yet to recieve. Therefore, the trial could not be started.

    Meanwhile, the crime branch has questioned Bhagwal Singh, Laila, and Shafi regarding the death of Sarojini on Wednesday (Oct. 11). Sarojini was found dead under mysterious circumstances in 2014 near the couple's house, where the human sacrifice took place. She had 27 wounds on her body.

    The house where the murder took place has been sealed by the police. Bhagwal Singh and his wife Laila fell into the trap of the psychotic suspect Muhammad Shafi. Women were sacrificed, and body parts were eaten for economic prosperity. According to Shafi, Roslin and Padma were brought to Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district and brutally killed, and the bodies were cut into pieces and buried in the field. The second killing was done because the first human sacrifice did not yield results. Women were brutally killed by tying their hands and feet.

    Muhammad Shafi, Bhagwal Singh, and Laila, who were arrested by the police under various charges including murder, torture, and conspiracy, are now in the security jail in Viyyur awaiting trial.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Fully dedicated to..' Rahul Gandhi reveals why is he not married yet vkp

    ‘Fully dedicated to..’ Rahul Gandhi reveals why is he not married yet

    CBI to probe NewsClick over violation of foreign fund norms anr

    Breaking: CBI to probe NewsClick over violation of foreign fund norms

    Karnataka govt bans usage of firecrackers at weddings, Ganesh utsav and political events vkp

    Karnataka govt bans usage of firecrackers at weddings, Ganesh Utsav and political events

    Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, oldest literate woman in the state, passes away anr

    Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, oldest literate woman in the state, passes away

    India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match today in Delhi Check out traffic advisory gcw

    India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 match today in Delhi: Check out traffic advisory

    Recent Stories

    'Fully dedicated to..' Rahul Gandhi reveals why is he not married yet vkp

    ‘Fully dedicated to..’ Rahul Gandhi reveals why is he not married yet

    Kfar Aza looks apocalyptic; kids, women dragged out of houses and executed IDF exposes Hamas warcrimes

    'Kfar Aza looks apocalyptic; kids, women dragged out of houses and executed...' IDF on Hamas warcrimes (WATCH)

    Israel Hamas war Blame US policy failure in Middle East says Vladimir Putin gcw

    Israel-Hamas war: Blame US policy failure in Middle East, says Vladimir Putin

    Aamir Khan reveals daughter Ira Khan's Wedding Date with Nupur Shikhare; anticipates crying a lot ATG

    Aamir Khan reveals daughter Ira Khan's wedding date with Nupur Shikhare; anticipates crying a lot

    Israel Hamas war: Amy Jackson gets emotional, reacts to Israelis and Palestinians' ongoing war RBA

    Israel-Hamas war: Amy Jackson gets emotional, reacts to ongoing conflict

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon