At the launch of Sanjay Raut's book 'Unlikely Paradise', AAP's Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Centre, predicting PM Modi's rule will end by 2026. He accused the BJP of jailing honest people and misusing the Election Commission to win elections.

Kejriwal predicts end of Modi-Shah rule

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday attended the launch of the book "Unlikely Paradise" authored by Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut, where he launched a sharp attack on the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

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Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said, "PM Narendra Modi might not be the Prime Minister by the end of 2026. He and Amit Shah are about to go, and their rule is about to end..."

"Everyone should read this book. The Modi government includes all the dishonest people in its party and puts all the honest ones in jail. The way they (BJP) win the election by misusing the Election Commission is not good for the country," he said while speaking to reporters.

The event was attended by Kapil Sibal, Former minister of Law and Justice Eminent Jurist and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Digvijaya Singh Former CM, Madhya Pradesh Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Jaya Bachchan, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Derek O'Brien, TMC Parliamentary Party Leader (Rajya Sabha) at Mavalankar Hall, Constitution Club of India in New Delhi.

Sanjay Raut a 'sher', says Arvind Sawant

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Arvind Sawant also praised party leader Sanjay Raut, calling him a "sher" (lion) and alleging that the action taken against him was oppressive in nature.

Speaking at a public event, Sawant said, "Sanjay Raut is a 'sher' (lion). The atrocity inflicted upon him was not a lawful proceeding. It was sheer oppression. Even the British never committed such atrocities as these people are committing."

Referring to Raut's book, he added, "The book he wrote recounting this experience was read out in both Hindi and English on the stage today..."

Raut questions Centre's silence on Mideast conflict

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised the Centre's silence on the escalating US-Israel versus Iran conflict, terming it a "very dangerous turning point" while demanding clarity on India's role in the crisis.

While addressing a press conference here, Raut said, "No one can say what India's role is. This war (the US-Israel versus Iran conflict) has reached a very dangerous turning point. India is a country of 1.4 billion people, but to date, Prime Minister Modi has not expressed his opinion on this war. What is the fear? They should tell us what our role is and what we are going to do next."