Arvind Kejriwal alleged fire response lapses and equipment malfunction in the Palam fire that killed 9. He claimed lives could have been saved and accused BJP workers of hooliganism and preventing him from meeting the victim's family.

Kejriwal Alleges Response Lapses, Accuses BJP of Hooliganism

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has alleged lapses in the fire response and equipment malfunction during the recent fire in Palam, claiming that the lives of those 9 people could have been saved if timely action had been taken. Speaking to reporters after meeting the bereaved family, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said that he was informed the fire brigade's ladders were allegedly not functioning when they reached the spot.

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"I came to know that when the Fire Brigade reached here, their ladders were not working. Had the Fire Brigade taken timely action, perhaps lives could have been saved," Kejriwal said. He further alleged that workers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in hooliganism at the site instead of expressing sympathy towards the affected family. "A family lost nine of its members; instead of sympathising with them, they have started hooliganism. I am sad to see the BJP stooping so low," he added.

Kejriwal also claimed that people were being prevented from meeting the bereaved family and alleged that they were being threatened. "They are not allowing people to meet the bereaved family. They are being threatened. It is very sad," he said.

'Humanity Vanished': Kejriwal Claims BJP Workers Stopped Him

Meanwhile, Former Delhi Chief Minister and Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that he was prevented from meeting a bereaved family in Palam, claiming that workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) misbehaved and created a ruckus at the site. Kejriwal said he had gone to meet the family of a victim, Kashyap, to share in their grief, but was stopped from doing so.

"I had gone to meet the bereaved family in Palam, to share in Mr. Kashyap's grief, but BJP workers stopped us from meeting them there, misbehaved and even threw chairs. What kind of people are these? Humanity has completely vanished from these people," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener further alleged that negligence on the part of authorities led to the loss of nine lives in the incident. "The government's failure and negligence has claimed nine lives. Even the fire brigade's hydraulic lift didn't open. People cried out for help for hours and died writhing in agony," he alleged.

He also criticised the alleged behaviour of BJP workers at the residence of the grieving family. "And on top of that, these people are indulging in thuggery at the home of the grieving family. This is the height of inhumanity," Kejriwal added.

'This is Murder': AAP MP Slams Fire Department

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh expressed sharp criticism over the fire department's response to the blaze that took place in the residential-cum-commerical building in the Palam area. Taking to his X platform, Singh said, "This is not an accident; it is murder. Would you believe that in the national capital, Delhi, the fire brigade's ladder wouldn't open, and they didn't even have a net? Where the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and all the big leaders reside, 9 members of AAP leader Rajendra Kashyap ji's family burned to death in the fire--they kept screaming, kept shouting, the fire brigade vehicle arrived after 1 hour, and even when it did, their ladder wouldn't open, and they didn't even have a net. Right before people's eyes, 9 lives were extinguished in an instant. Rajendra bhai is a dedicated comrade of AAP; he oversees the party's work in Goa. This immense suffering has befallen him, for which there is no compensation. May God grant peace to the souls of his family members and give him the strength to bear this sorrow.

Government Promises Investigation, Action Against Culprits

On the other hand, State Minister Ashish Sood, while talking to the reporters, said, "This is very unfortunate. A family has suffered a huge loss. The Chief Minister has immediately made announcements for the injured and deceased persons. The government will investigate this seriously. The culprits in this case will not be spared."

Leaders Extend Condolences, Announce Ex-Gratia

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of the fire. Taking to X, he said that "the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident in Palam, Delhi, is deeply painful." "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he posted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his "deepest condolences on the unfortunate incident" and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the building fire. A Rs. 50,000 ex-gratia to the injured was also announced from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Delhi government also announced compensation for victims. According to the Chief Minister's Office, a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of those who lost their lives, while Rs 5 lakh will be given in cases involving deceased children. (ANI)