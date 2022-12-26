'Keep knives at home sharpened...' Pragya Thakur stokes controversy in Shivamogga

"Keep weapons in your homes. At least keep the knives used to cut vegetables sharp. Don't know what situation will arise when. Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, it is our right to give a befitting reply," Sadhvi Pragya said.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur has sparked a controversy with her remarks at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention in Karnataka's Shivamogga. Speaking about the "killing of Hindu activists", Pragya Thakur said that Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity.

The Member of Parliament representing Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Parliamentary segment called upon the community to keep the knives in their homes sharp, as everyone has the right to protect themselves.

'Love jihad! They have a tradition of jihad. Even if they love, they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god; a sanyasi loves his god," Thakur said.

"Sanyasi says in this world created by god, end all the oppressors, and sinful, if not the true definition of love will not survive here. So answer those involved in Love Jihad the same way. Protect your girls, teach them the right values."

Further, pointing at the killing of Hindu activists like Harsha from Shivamogga, she asked people to keep knives at home sharp for self-protection.

"Keep weapons in your homes. At least keep the knives used to cut vegetables sharp. Don't know what situation will arise when. Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, it is our right to give a befitting reply," she said.

Pragya advised parents against educating their kids in missionary institutions, stating that it would open the doors of old age homes for them "By educating them (children) in missionary institutions, the children will not be yours and of your culture. They grow in the culture of old age homes and become selfish," she said.

"Do prayers at your home, read about 'dharma' and 'shastra'; teach your children about them so that they know about our culture and values," she added.

