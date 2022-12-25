From the India Gate: From Chacha's comeback to Baba's clout

There is a lot that happens behind the scenes in the corridors of power. Opinions, conspiracies, power games and internal wrangling galore in the political space. Asianet News Network’s massive ground presence taps into the pulse of politics and bureaucracy across the country.

THE UNCLE RETURNS

All's well that ends well. The political ups and downs in the family of Akhilesh Yadav are also headed for a happy ending.

The family's 'chacha' is all set to return to the fold, and a big prize (read political position) is awaiting him in the durbar, say rumour mills. The power of 'chacha' as a political catalyst reflects in the recent record-breaking victory of Akhilesh’s wife, Dimple Yadav, from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in the bypolls.

Immediately after the results were announced, Akhilesh acknowledged 'chacha' Shivpal Yadav's significance and relevance in UP's political spectrum. He took blessings by touching his feet and extended an open invitation to rejoin the party fold. 'Chacha' is seemingly happy and has hence stopped ridiculing Akhilesh in political meetings.

Shivpal has always been fighting with Mulayam Singh Yadav, aka Netaji, for such an acknowledgement of his political prominence. Eyes are now on Shivpal and his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) to know what formula they will derive with SP keeping the 2024 Parliamentary elections in focus.

ROLLING STONE

It is like living in a full political 'circle'. 'Party-hopper' Om Prakash is set to return to his 'previous' party and has managed the chair of co-chairman of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Foundation.

Pundits say it is an interim waiting lounge before doors open to his previous party. Om Prakash has once again played his winning strategy to unlock the gates of the opposite camp.

The moment he feels that he is not getting proportionate respect, he starts commenting openly against leaders of the incumbent party. When he was a minister in the last government, he was known for bitter expressions against members of his own party to bait attraction from the opposite camp.

Whether any big fish would swallow this bait would be known only on the eve of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

THE NAME IS BABA

In Rajasthan, this name sends shockwaves through government machinery. The veteran BJP leader, whose call sign is Baba, is capable of queering any political pitch. For his adamant attitude can spoil any grandiose plans at the slightest provocation.

Fearing that Baba's mischief would cast a spell on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Ashok Gehlot government spent around Rs 20 lakh in his area to develop roads, install cameras and repair community buildings. This bargain ensured the yatra had a smooth transit through Dausa.

But Baba's reach rocked the situation in Alwar during the last three days of the yatra! Baba and his 'tashan' – 'Jawab Nahin...'

EVE POWER

Her presence in the Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg has sparked off waves of murmurs. This female leader, on a mission to rebuild her family's political image that was dented in the past, was seen five times in close proximity to Gandhi. She flaunted a selfie with Sonia Gandhi too.

With her political manoeuvering eclipsing many a machismo, whispers are that she might even be considered as a possible chief ministerial candidate in future.

But, in Congress, it is often the unwritten norm that the Hand that gives can also snatch the boon away.

RED CARD

It's Jayarajan vs Jayarajan fight in Kerala CPM.

Political circles were engrossed in where's-EP guess till the other day following the conspicuous absence of LDF convenor and Pinarayi confidante E P Jayarajan from all party forums. It is obvious that EP's vanishing act is an indirect protest against the elevation of M V Govindan as the CPM secretary.

Though none knows what moves were happening behind the iron curtains of the party, P Jayarajan -- CPM strongman in Kannur -- seems to have given a hint by raising serious allegations of corruption against his country cousin and contemporary in the state committee.

P Jayarajan, known for his integrity and communist ethics, is alleged to have cited EP's and his son's alleged involvement in an ayurvedic resort project in Kerala. The CPM central committee has also sought a report on this development. All eyes are now on the referee's pocket to see whether he pulls out a Red Card to mark the ouster of one of the most powerful Jayarajan trio.

Footnote: EP, P and MV -- all initials of the three Jyarajans -- have been the pillars on which party machinery rested in North Kerala. They have been the core strength of the Kannur faction, tremendously influencing CPM's recent history.

