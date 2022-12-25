Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From the India Gate: From Chacha's comeback to Baba's clout

    There is a lot that happens behind the scenes in the corridors of power. Opinions, conspiracies, power games and internal wrangling galore in the political space. Asianet News Network’s massive ground presence taps into the pulse of politics and bureaucracy across the country.

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Special Episode 3
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 4:32 PM IST

    THE UNCLE RETURNS

    All's well that ends well. The political ups and downs in the family of Akhilesh Yadav are also headed for a happy ending.

    The family's 'chacha' is all set to return to the fold, and a big prize (read political position) is awaiting him in the durbar, say rumour mills. The power of 'chacha' as a political catalyst reflects in the recent record-breaking victory of Akhilesh’s wife, Dimple Yadav, from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in the bypolls.

    Immediately after the results were announced, Akhilesh acknowledged 'chacha' Shivpal Yadav's significance and relevance in UP's political spectrum. He took blessings by touching his feet and extended an open invitation to rejoin the party fold. 'Chacha' is seemingly happy and has hence stopped ridiculing Akhilesh in political meetings.

    Shivpal has always been fighting with Mulayam Singh Yadav, aka Netaji, for such an acknowledgement of his political prominence. Eyes are now on Shivpal and his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) to know what formula they will derive with SP keeping the 2024 Parliamentary elections in focus.

    ROLLING STONE

    It is like living in a full political 'circle'. 'Party-hopper' Om Prakash is set to return to his 'previous' party and has managed the chair of co-chairman of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Foundation.

    Pundits say it is an interim waiting lounge before doors open to his previous party. Om Prakash has once again played his winning strategy to unlock the gates of the opposite camp.

    The moment he feels that he is not getting proportionate respect, he starts commenting openly against leaders of the incumbent party. When he was a minister in the last government, he was known for bitter expressions against members of his own party to bait attraction from the opposite camp. 

    Whether any big fish would swallow this bait would be known only on the eve of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    THE NAME IS BABA

    In Rajasthan, this name sends shockwaves through government machinery. The veteran BJP leader, whose call sign is Baba, is capable of queering any political pitch. For his adamant attitude can spoil any grandiose plans at the slightest provocation.

    Fearing that Baba's mischief would cast a spell on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Ashok Gehlot government spent around Rs 20 lakh in his area to develop roads, install cameras and repair community buildings. This bargain ensured the yatra had a smooth transit through Dausa. 

    But Baba's reach rocked the situation in Alwar during the last three days of the yatra! Baba and his 'tashan' – 'Jawab Nahin...' 

    EVE POWER

    Her presence in the Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg has sparked off waves of murmurs. This female leader, on a mission to rebuild her family's political image that was dented in the past, was seen five times in close proximity to Gandhi. She flaunted a selfie with Sonia Gandhi too.

    With her political manoeuvering eclipsing many a machismo, whispers are that she might even be considered as a possible chief ministerial candidate in future.

    But, in Congress, it is often the unwritten norm that the Hand that gives can also snatch the boon away.

    RED CARD

    It's Jayarajan vs Jayarajan fight in Kerala CPM.

    Political circles were engrossed in where's-EP guess till the other day following the conspicuous absence of LDF convenor and Pinarayi confidante E P Jayarajan from all party forums. It is obvious that EP's vanishing act is an indirect protest against the elevation of M V Govindan as the CPM secretary.

    Though none knows what moves were happening behind the iron curtains of the party, P Jayarajan -- CPM strongman in Kannur -- seems to have given a hint by raising serious allegations of corruption against his country cousin and contemporary in the state committee.

    P Jayarajan, known for his integrity and communist ethics, is alleged to have cited EP's and his son's alleged involvement in an ayurvedic resort project in Kerala. The CPM central committee has also sought a report on this development. All eyes are now on the referee's pocket to see whether he pulls out a Red Card to mark the ouster of one of the most powerful Jayarajan trio.

    Footnote: EP, P and MV -- all initials of the three Jyarajans -- have been the pillars on which party machinery rested in North Kerala. They have been the core strength of the Kannur faction, tremendously influencing CPM's recent history.

    Also Read: From The India Gate: From Rejig in Cabinet to 'Richie Riches' in Qatar

    Also Read: From The India Gate: A tale of two channels, musical chairs and two frames

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2022, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi Mann ki Baat: India carved a special place in world in 2022

    PM's Mann ki Baat: India carved a special place in world in 2022

    Mangaluru man stabbed to death by miscreants Section 144 imposed gcw

    Mangaluru man stabbed to death by miscreants, Section 144 imposed

    People should not to marry off daughters to alcoholics: Union minister tells people

    Do not to marry off daughters to alcoholics: Union minister tells people

    24x7 Hindu-Muslim hatred being spread to divert people: Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort - adt

    24x7 Hindu-Muslim hatred being spread to divert people: Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go for 'Vipassana' session, likely to return on January 1 AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go for 'Vipassana' session, likely to return on January 1

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: It was the right decision to exclude Kuldeep Yadav - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'It was the right decision to exclude Kuldeep Yadav' - KL Rahul

    Taliban orders NGOs to ban female staff for not adhering to Islamic dress code gcw

    Taliban orders NGOs to ban female staff for not adhering to Islamic dress code

    PM Modi Mann ki Baat: India carved a special place in world in 2022

    PM's Mann ki Baat: India carved a special place in world in 2022

    Leaked document suggests 250 million fresh cases in just 20 days in China Beijing stops publishing daily data gcw

    Leaked document suggests 250 million fresh cases in just 20 days in China; Beijing stops publishing daily data

    pro-wrestling WWE: Are more ideas being pitched for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39-ayh

    WWE: Are more ideas being pitched for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon