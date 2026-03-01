AP Minister Sandhyarani says the govt has met 9 of 10 Anganwadi worker demands, including 5G phones and holidays. She cites financial constraints for delaying a salary hike and urges workers to withdraw their 42-day strike for discussions.

Andhra Pradesh Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhyarani said that the coalition government has provided several facilities for Anganwadi workers and has not left them to struggle on the roads like the previous government.

Government Actions and Fulfilled Demands

The Minister stated that soon after taking charge, Anganwadi workers submitted a representation with ten demands, and out of them, nine demands have already been fulfilled. She said that since the mobile phones provided during the previous government were not functioning properly, new 5G mobile phones were distributed.

Basic infrastructure has also been provided at every Anganwadi centre. "The government has granted 15 days of summer holidays for Anganwadi workers. Despite the state facing financial constraints, the government has been working to fulfil their demands," she added.

Salary Hike Discussion

She said that discussions were held with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu regarding salary hikes, and the government will examine the feasibility and take a decision on increasing salaries.

Feasibility and Financial Constraints

She also stated that increasing salaries from ₹11,000 to ₹26,000 immediately is not practically possible, and urged workers to consider the financial condition of the state.

Appeal to End Protests

She appealed to Anganwadi workers not to believe others and not participate in protests.

She said that issues cannot be resolved through dharnas or hunger strikes, but only through discussions.

The Minister requested workers to withdraw protests and maintain patience, assuring that the government is ready to fulfil all their demands if given some time.

Workers' Stance and Ongoing Strike

The anganwadi workers had launched a 42-day strike on February 24, claiming that the promises made by the Chandrababu-led government has not been fulfilled even after being in office for over 2 years. (ANI)