PM Modi, campaigning in Madurai, slammed the ruling DMK, predicting an NDA win in the upcoming assembly polls. He inaugurated projects, met a devotee's family, and called for a "developed Tamil Nadu for developed India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday trained guns at the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, saying that the party's dream of returning to power will turn into a "nightmare." PM Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,400 crore in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, ahead of the State Legislative Assembly elections.

He laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Marakkanam-Puducherry Section of NH-332A and the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Section of NH-87 and said that the projects will ease the travel for pilgrims and ensure smooth transit of agricultural and marine goods. Addressing the gathering in Madurai, he called for "developed Tamil Nadu for developed India," assuring the Centre's support to "inclusive development" in the State.

The Prime Minister said, "Every Indian is inspired to build a developed nation by 2047, and Tamil Nadu will play a decisive role in shaping the nation's destiny. Our collective goal is a 'developed Tamil Nadu for developed India'. Centre remains fully committed to enabling inclusive development and the state's progress."

PM attacks DMK, predicts NDA victory

In an NDA rally in Madurai, expressing confidence in the AIADMK-BJP alliance's victory, PM Modi called the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections a "turning point" for the state. Addressing the rally, he said, "Some people are dreaming of returning to power in Tamil Nadu, but when they see this massive NDA rally, their dreams will turn into nightmares. This election is the turning point of Tamil Nadu. People have made up their minds; people have decided that the DMK has to be sent out. They also know clearly that only the NDA can bring in change. The next government of Tamil Nadu will be an NDA government."

"In 2021, after 25 long years, DMK got a full majority on its own, but they did not deliver good governance. They looted the state and furthered dynastic politics. Madurai stood with MGR, who loved the city immensely. That is why DMK never liked Madurai and brought mafia-like politics to Madurai. They brought poor drainage and a lack of waste management. They took Madurai to the bottom of the national ranking in cleanliness, and the mayor had to resign because of corruption," he added.

PM Modi also called Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's "DMK does not fear PM Modi, not even if the father of PM comes" remarks a "badge of honour" for democratic values.

PM on Karthigai Deepam row

PM Modi, earlier today, offered prayers at Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in the backdrop of the Karthigai Deepam row and stated that he had met the family of the devotee Poornachandran, who set himself ablaze amid the controversy. Slamming the DMK for opposing the Madras High Court verdict allowing the devotees to light the ceremonial lamp on the Deepa Thoon at the summit of the Thiruparankundram hill, the Prime Minister said that "truth and Lord Murugan will win."

"Before coming here, I went to Thiruparankundram to get the darshan of lord Murugan for the divine experience. I prayed for the prosperity of Tamil Nadu and the entire nation. At the same time, my heart felt heavy, and I remembered the young devotee who sacrificed his life. Today, I met his wife and their two little children. I felt that sadness and offered my deepest condolences to them. No matter what DMK does, the truth and devotees of Lord Murugan will win," he said while addressing the gathering in Madurai.

NDA allies slam DMK govt

Addressing the NDA rally, Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, said that the AIADMK-BJP-led alliance will win around 210 of 234 seats in the upcoming polls. Slamming the ruling DMK, he called it an "anti-people government" which the alliance aims to dethrone.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan accused the DMK government of bias against Hindus and said that PM Modi's visit to the Murugan temple will boost the morale of the devotees. Speaking to reporters, Soundarajan said, "The Hindus were discriminated against and humiliated in spite of the court order. The visit of our Prime Minister to the Murugan temple, the Tamil God, has provided a big moral support to everyone. Even the mothers who were fighting were crying because they were unable to light the lamp. The Prime Minister's speech was full of how Tamil Nadu can be developed and how, due to the biased attitude of the Chief Minister towards the central government, the poor people of Tamil Nadu are not receiving benefits from the central government."

"Such biased attitudes and actions will not be taken in the right spirit by the youth of Tamil Nadu because Tamil Nadu is broad-minded. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister should not behave in such a manner," she added.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss accused the Tamil Nadu government of trying to prevent the crowd from entering the rally. "Today, the NDA meeting in Madurai was an excellent meeting with a huge gathering. Half the crowd couldn't come inside the venue because the Tamil Nadu government intentionally tried to prevent the crowd from entering. Our Prime Minister gave a rousing speech about the past history of Tamil Nadu, its achievements, and what his government has done for Tamil Nadu. He also highlighted what was lacking when the DMK and Congress were together earlier," Anbumani Ramadoss said.

DMK, MDMK hit back at PM

Hitting back, DMK spokesperson Salem Dharanidharan noted the state government's achievements and asked PM Modi to learn governance from Tamil Nadu. He said, "PM Modi can speak whatever he wants to, but there has to be some merit. Tamil Nadu has received the highest investment growth in the country. Tamil Nadu is number one for women's safety. The Prime Minister should learn to govern from Tamil Nadu."

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Durai Vaiko said that PM Modi's visit would not make a difference in the upcoming polls. He also accused the Centre of not providing funds to Tamil Nadu, as the state government does not follow the three-language policy. "PM Modi is welcome to visit Tamil Nadu as the Prime Minister. This is not going to make any difference in the coming assembly elections because now, the Tamil people know what is true and what is false. Metro Rail has been denied to Madurai, Coimbatore and even Trichy. The Central Government owes us Rs 3000 crores. The reason why Tamil Nadu has not been given funds is that we don't follow the three-language policy," Vaiko said.

After the rally, things turned ugly for the NDA as a clash broke out between AIADMK and AMMK cadres in Madurai, with one worker reportedly injured.

PM Modi's Puducherry visit

Meanwhile, in Puducherry, PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation of the projects worth Rs 2,700 crore, including the launch of e-Buses under the PM e-Bus Seva Initiative, the Integrated Command and Control Centre under the Smart City Mission, tenements for Economically Weaker Sections under City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) initiative, and important sewerage and water supply sector projects.

He highlighted the potential of Puducherry to emerge as a major medical tourism hub, pointing out that the region already has nine medical colleges. Addressing a public rally in Puducherry, the Prime Minister said, "Any nation can progress only when its human capital is healthy; that's why healthcare remains our foremost priority. We believe that healthcare should be accessible, available and affordable to all. Ayushman Bharat Scheme is already fulfilling the vision for crores of families across India. No citizen of Puducherry should be forced to travel far for treatment. Instead, we want people from other regions to come here to heal. I strongly believe that Puducherry can become a medical tourism hub. It already has nine medical colleges."

'Congress made Puducherry an ATM'

Ahead of the Puducherry Assembly elections, PM Modi took the opportunity to slam the Congress, saying that the opposition party had created a "speedbreaker in the growth of Puducherry". In an apparent dig at the Gandhi family, PM Modi said that Congress made Puducherry an ATM for the former. "Congress had made Puducherry an ATM for one family that sits in Delhi. When it comes to DMK, you are seeing the long list of scams that are happening in TN also, Congress and DMK have become a speebreadker in the Puducherry development journey. Now the same forces are hungry for power again. Should Puducherry go back to that era of corruption and crime? I am sure that people of Puducherry do not want that," PM Modi said.

However, Former Puducherry Chief Minister and Congress leader Velu Narayanasamy took a jibe at the BJP, saying that when Union Minister Amit Shah came to the Union Territory, he slammed the government while the translator appreciated it. Narayanasamy said, "Home Minister Amit Shah came to Karaikal. Half of the time, he abused me on the platform, and the translator said Narayanasamy had the best government. When PM Modi comes, he will also blame me because I have been the target of the BJP. I have been attacking them day in and day out. If I have been involved in corruption as a central minister when I was in charge of CBI as a chief minister. Why don't they book a case against me? I challenge them. This time, the Congress- CDMK alliance will come to power."

Both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will hold Assembly elections this year. While the BJP is looking to retain power in Puducherry along with alliance partner All India NR Congress (AINRC), the party will aim to win the Tamil Nadu polls alongside ally AIADMK. (ANI)