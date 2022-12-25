This is how Delhi Police rewards its heroes in uniform

These posters can be spotted easily at metro stations like IIT, ITO, Sarojini Nagar, Ashram, INA, Greater Kailash, and Panchsheel among others. The posters feature personnel who can be seen alerting the masses about cyber or other types of fraud. Officials

The Delhi Police has featured over 70 of its personnel in posters for multiple awareness campaigns as a reward for their good work, officials told the news agency PTI.

These posters can be spotted easily at metro stations like IIT, ITO, Sarojini Nagar, Ashram, INA, Greater Kailash, and Panchsheel among others. The posters feature personnel who can be seen alerting the masses about cyber or other types of fraud. Officials say the poster campaign was the brainchild of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to reward the men and women for their outstanding work.

One of the posters encourages senior citizens to register themselves with Delhi Police's portal. Doing so would enable personnel from the force to visit them and undertake security audits of the societies they live in.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO) Suman Nalwa, police personnel are being featured in print media awareness campaigns as well. Talking about the unique initiative, the officer said that the idea is not only to take its messages to Delhiites but also to boost the morale of the men and women in uniform.

'Their (featured personnel) feedback has been amazing. They feel like a celebrity. Their families feel proud. Their children show these posters in schools. This has given them recognition on a larger platform. We showcase their work on social media as well,' Nalwa said, adding, 'Many have also received international acclaim as well. Overall, the impact has been very motivating.'

According to senior officials, the campaign, which was kick-started earlier this month, will continue. Officials further said that the Delhi Police's PRO department is fully equipped to carry out recordings and photoshoots.

Head Constable Gurpreet Gaur, who has been featured in one such billboard at Panchsheel metro station, said that she has felt like a celebrity ever since her poster was put up.

"When my children saw an advertisement in the print media featuring me, they were very happy and excited. They even shared this news with their teachers and friends in school. It feels good when your work is rewarded," she said, adding, "They told me how proud they feel. We are known for our work, but now even senior officers of my district know me well. I feel motivated and encouraged to do even more."

Posted in the south district of the force, Gaur has been rewarded for tracing 92 missing children in a six-month period.

