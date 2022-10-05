KCR to launch national party at 1.19 pm with focus on 2024 elections

After months of positioning himself as a national player and touring states to meet anti-BJP leaders, Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti President K Chandrasekhar Rao is on Mission 2024. He is all set to launch his national party.

In the 2024 general elections run-up, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and Telangana chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, is likely to launch a national party today (October 5) at 1.19 pm. The announcement will be made during the TRS party leaders’ meeting at the Telangana Bhavan. According to media reports, KCR has been touring the state for months and meeting with anti-BJP leaders, throwing his party’s hat in the ring for national status ahead of the elections. Sources have said that the name of his national party will be Bharata Rashtriya Samiti (BRS).

On Sunday, the Chief Minister, also known as KCR, held a luncheon meeting with his cabinet colleagues and all 33 district presidents of the party. KCR is said to have discussed the roadmap for the launch of the national party.

Also Read | 'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations

KCR has often said on numerous venues that "the foundation of a national party and the elaboration of its policies will take place very soon." He is now preparing for a direct confrontation with the BJP.

Since 2018, KCR has been nurturing national ambitions with the traditional attack line that both the BJP and the Congress have failed the country.

Also read: Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes

KCR is also likely to outline his party's plan following the meeting in Hyderabad. There will be 283 elected members of parliament and assembly, legislative council members, zilla parishad chairpersons, mayors, and municipal chairpersons in attendance. The party wants to keep its electoral emblem, as well as its pink colour, but it is still a long way from being a national party.

The TRS, in its foundation day event in April this year, had resolved that the party should play a key role in national politics in the interest of the country as the BJP was "exploiting communal sentiments," for its political convenience.