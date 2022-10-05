Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes

    The Delhi Traffic Police have predicted that several high-profile individuals (VVIPs) would be present during Wednesday's Ravan Dahan celebration in the area of Ramlila Maidan and Red Fort. As a result, the roads Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Turkman Gate would be blocked to regular traffic beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

    The Delhi and Noida traffic police have announced a number of vehicular restrictions and diversions due to Dussehra celebrations on Wednesday as the traffic officials anticipate a footfall of at least 50,000 people at some venues for Ravan Dahan.

    With this, the Delhi, Noida Traffic Police have issued the advisory, pointing out road stretches that are likely to see heavy traffic.

    According to the advisory, the police have asked people to make travel plans, taking into account the amount of time it would take to traverse roads where popular Ravan Dahan celebration takes place.

    The Delhi Traffic Police have predicted that several high-profile individuals (VVIPs) would be present during Wednesday's Ravan Dahan celebration in the area of Ramlila Maidan and Red Fort. As a result, the roads Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Turkman Gate would be blocked to regular traffic beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Noida traffic advisory for Dussehra

    • From Sectors 12, 22, 56 towards the stadium.
    • From Sector 10/21 U-turn in the direction of the stadium towards Sectors 12, 22 and 26 T-point.
    • From sectors 8/10/11/12 chowk to Stadium Chowk and Spice Mall Chowk
    • From Metro Hospital Chowk to Sector 12/22 Chowk and Adobe/Reliance Chowk
    • From Sector 31/25 Chowk to Sector 21/25 Spice Mall Chowk
    • From the Sector 22/23/24 and Thana Sector 24 T-point to Adobe/Reliance Chowk and Spice Mall Chowk
    • From Sector 20/21/25/26 Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Sector 21/25 Spice Mall Chowk
    • Towards Sector 12/22 Chowk by taking a U-Turn over the NTPC underpass from Coast Guard Sector 24 T-point

    Noida route diversion for Dussehra

    • Traffic from Telephone Exchange Chowk to the Sector 12/22/56 T-point will be diverted via the Sector 10/21 U-turn from Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Nithari via the Sector 31/25 Chowk, NTPC, Gijhod.
    • Traffic from Sector 12.22.56 T-point to the Stadium Chowk will be diverted via Sector 56 square, Gijhod to NTPC, and the Sector 31/25 Chowk
    • Traffic from Sector 12/22/56 T-point to Rajnigandha Chowk will be diverted via Metro Hospital Chowk, Sector 8/10/11/12 Chowk, and Harola/ Jhundpura Chowk
    • Traffic from DM Chowk and Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Spice and Adobe Chowk will be diverted via Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Nithari, Sector 31.25 Chowk, NTPC, and Gijhod Chowk.
    • Sector 62 Traffic: If traffic from Sector 62 towards Value Bazaar and Fortis is blocked, it will be diverted via the Sector 59 T-point.
    • If traffic from the Sector 62 T-point to the Sector 62 Chowki is blocked, they will be diverted to the Sector 59 T-point
    • If traffic from the direction of PMO to CDAC C-32 is blocked and vice versa, vehicles can go via the Sector 62 Police Chowki Chowk.
    • Parking at stadium based on requirements, parking facility will be provided in the vacant space between Spice Mall and Reliance chowks.
