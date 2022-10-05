Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes

The Delhi Traffic Police have predicted that several high-profile individuals (VVIPs) would be present during Wednesday's Ravan Dahan celebration in the area of Ramlila Maidan and Red Fort. As a result, the roads Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Turkman Gate would be blocked to regular traffic beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Delhi and Noida traffic police have announced a number of vehicular restrictions and diversions due to Dussehra celebrations on Wednesday as the traffic officials anticipate a footfall of at least 50,000 people at some venues for Ravan Dahan.

With this, the Delhi, Noida Traffic Police have issued the advisory, pointing out road stretches that are likely to see heavy traffic.

According to the advisory, the police have asked people to make travel plans, taking into account the amount of time it would take to traverse roads where popular Ravan Dahan celebration takes place.

Noida traffic advisory for Dussehra

From Sectors 12, 22, 56 towards the stadium.

From Sector 10/21 U-turn in the direction of the stadium towards Sectors 12, 22 and 26 T-point.

From sectors 8/10/11/12 chowk to Stadium Chowk and Spice Mall Chowk

From Metro Hospital Chowk to Sector 12/22 Chowk and Adobe/Reliance Chowk

From Sector 31/25 Chowk to Sector 21/25 Spice Mall Chowk

From the Sector 22/23/24 and Thana Sector 24 T-point to Adobe/Reliance Chowk and Spice Mall Chowk

From Sector 20/21/25/26 Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Sector 21/25 Spice Mall Chowk

Towards Sector 12/22 Chowk by taking a U-Turn over the NTPC underpass from Coast Guard Sector 24 T-point

Noida route diversion for Dussehra