'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday participated in the annual Vijayadashmi programme at Reshimbaug. The Vijayadashami celebrations programme was attended by mountaineer Santosh Yadav as the chief guest. For the first time in the history of RSS, a woman has been invited as the chief guest.

Addressing the function at the RSS Headquarters, Mohan Bhagwat said that 'strength is the basis of peace', adding "We need to treat women with equality and empower them with freedom of making their own decisions."

"We must empower our women. Society can't progress without women. Our prestige and credibility increased in the world. The way we helped Sri Lanka, and our stand during the Ukraine-Russia conflict shows that we are being heard," the RSS chief said.

"Our economy is returning to normalcy post-Covid and world economists are predicting that it will grow further. In sports also our players are making the country proud. Change is the rule of the world, but one should be firm on Sanatan Dharma," he added.

"It's a myth that English is important for a career. The New Education Policy should lead to students becoming highly cultured, good human beings who are also inspired by patriotism– this is everyone’s desire. Society needs to support this actively," the RSS chief said.

