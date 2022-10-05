Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations

    Meanwhile, the police have tightened up security across the city and deployed 4,000 personnel in view of the Reshimbaug event, the "path sanchalan" or march by swayamsevaks, and a huge turnout expected at the Deekshabhoomi monument.

    'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday participated in the annual Vijayadashmi programme at Reshimbaug. The Vijayadashami celebrations programme was attended by mountaineer Santosh Yadav as the chief guest. For the first time in the history of RSS, a woman has been invited as the chief guest.

    Addressing the function at the RSS Headquarters, Mohan Bhagwat said that 'strength is the basis of peace', adding "We need to treat women with equality and empower them with freedom of making their own decisions."

    Also read: Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes

    "We must empower our women. Society can't progress without women. Our prestige and credibility increased in the world. The way we helped Sri Lanka, and our stand during the Ukraine-Russia conflict shows that we are being heard," the RSS chief said.

    "Our economy is returning to normalcy post-Covid and world economists are predicting that it will grow further. In sports also our players are making the country proud. Change is the rule of the world, but one should be firm on Sanatan Dharma," he added.

    Also read: RSS Vijayadashami 2022: Mohan Bhagwat hails India's resurgence, but reminds of Sanatana dharma 

    "It's a myth that English is important for a career. The New Education Policy should lead to students becoming highly cultured, good human beings who are also inspired by patriotism– this is everyone’s desire. Society needs to support this actively," the RSS chief said.

    Meanwhile, the police have tightened up security across the city and deployed 4,000 personnel in view of the Reshimbaug event, the "path sanchalan" or march by swayamsevaks, and a huge turnout expected at the Deekshabhoomi monument.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 10:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes AJR

    Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes

    Vijayadashami 2022: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat annual speech highlights and key points

    RSS Vijayadashami 2022: Mohan Bhagwat hails India's resurgence, but reminds of Sanatana dharma

    At least 25 dead, several injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; rescue ops underway AJR

    At least 25 dead, several injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; rescue ops underway

    Two terrorists involved in killing of policeman in Pulwama, killed in encounter: Report AJR

    Two terrorists involved in killing of policeman in Pulwama, killed in encounter: Report

    Uttarkashi Avalanche: 'NIM instructors amongst the best in India, but things happen in the mountains'

    Uttarkashi Avalanche: 'NIM instructors amongst the best in India, but things happen in the mountains'

    Recent Stories

    Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes AJR

    Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes

    Vijayadashami 2022: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat annual speech highlights and key points

    RSS Vijayadashami 2022: Mohan Bhagwat hails India's resurgence, but reminds of Sanatana dharma

    At least 25 dead, several injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; rescue ops underway AJR

    At least 25 dead, several injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; rescue ops underway

    Army recruits CWG 2022 bronze medallist boxer Jasmine Lamboriya

    Army recruits CWG 2022 bronze medallist boxer Jasmine Lamboriya

    Two terrorists involved in killing of policeman in Pulwama, killed in encounter: Report AJR

    Two terrorists involved in killing of policeman in Pulwama, killed in encounter: Report

    Recent Videos

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon
    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon