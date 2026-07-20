Congress MP KC Venugopal slammed the government as "totally insensitive" over NEET and CBSE exam leaks on the Monsoon Session's first day. He demanded the Education Minister's resignation and a thorough discussion on reforming the examination system.

Congress Slams 'Insensitive' Govt Over Exam Leaks

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Monday termed the government "totally insensitive" to public grievances, specifically highlighting the recent controversies surrounding the NEET and CBSE examination paper leaks on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

Speaking to ANI, Venugopal expressed concern over the plight of students and their parents across the country. "This government is totally insensitive to people's issues. You can see the pain of the families of this country regarding the NEET and CBSE examination leaks. Parents are deeply worried about the future of their children. Our minimum demand is the resignation of the Education Minister and a thorough discussion on the NEET and CBSE exams," Venugopal said.

The Congress leader further questioned the government's intent to reform the examination process. "How can we improve this exam system? How do we stop these leaks and retain the credibility of the examination system? There must be a thorough discussion and subsequent action. Dharmendra Pradhan is solely responsible, but this government is not ready for a discussion," he added.

"The Speaker is not allowing us to speak on this issue. They are not ready to hear us. Is NEET not an issue? Is the CBSE leak not an issue?" he questioned.

Allegations Over Ram Temple Trust

Congress MP also raised the issue of donation theft regarding the Ram Temple trust, alleging that it has hurt the sentiments of devotees of Lord Rama. "Number two is 'Chanda Chori,' which is hurting the believers of Lord Rama. People are in pain. The trust was nominated by the Government of India under the supervision of the Prime Minister, and the entire trust is responsible for this. The government is avoiding a discussion because they are completely on the back foot," Venugopal stated.

Parliament Disrupted Amid Opposition Protests

Emphasising the role of Parliament, Venugopal said that the floor of the House is meant for debate and discussion, which the government is allegedly evading. "Parliament is the place where debate and discussion must happen. People have elected us to debate these issues, but the government is not ready. They are not even allowing us one or two minutes to speak on the NEET-CBSE leak," the Congress leader concluded.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the monsoon session saw disruption as the Lok Sabha is adjourned till 1 pm and the Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 2:00 p.m.

Earlier today, the proceedings began with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla making obituary references to former Members of Parliament Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Omwati Devi, Sudhangshu Seal, Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri AVSM (Retd.), KP Dhanapalan, Pyare Lal Sankhwar, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar.

Soon after the obituary references, Opposition MPs raised slogans, demanding discussions on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.

Amid the protests, Speaker Om Birla repeatedly appealed to members to allow the House to function. (ANI)