J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the Almond Blossom Festival in Srinagar, kicking off the summer tourist season. The famous Tulip Garden is set to open on March 16, featuring a record 1.8 million tulips and new online ticket booking.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the annual Almond Blossom Festival at the historic Badamwari Garden in Srinagar on Saturday. Highlighting the valley's natural heritage, the Chief Minister invited visitors to witness the early spring bloom and announced that the famous Tulip Garden is set to open its gates to the public on March 16.

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"I would like to thank the department for decorating Badamwari so well. I hope people will come here and take advantage of it. We are awaiting our tourist season. Today, this program took place in Badamwari, and the day after tomorrow (March 16), the Tulip Garden will be inaugurated. With this, the summer tourist season begins here. We hope that a large number of people will come and enjoy the beauty of Kashmir."

Tulip Garden Set for Record-Breaking Display

Director of Floriculture Kashmir, Mathoora Masoom, had said on Wednesday that the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is ready to welcome visitors with a record-breaking floral display. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also introduced online ticket booking facilities for the upcoming tulip season, making it easier for tourists and local visitors to plan their visit.

"The Tulip Garden will be opened to the public from March 16th. The Chief Minister will inaugurate it. Like every year, we have made efforts to improve the garden. This time we have planted 18 lakh tulips. More than 70 varieties have been planted. The facility of purchasing tickets through the online medium is also being started. We are trying to provide all kinds of facilities to the people. People will be encouraged to come, enjoy and maintain a clean environment in the garden. We hope that their experience will be beautiful and better," Masoom told ANI.

A Diverse Floral Tapestry

Affectionately known for its breathtaking vistas, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden boasts not only a splendid array of tulips but also provides sanctuary to an array of other flower species. Daffodils, Hyacinths, Roses, Ranunculi, Muscaria, and Iris blooms flourish alongside the iconic tulips, creating a mesmerising tapestry of colours and fragrances that captivates visitors. (ANI)