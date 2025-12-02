Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 was inaugurated in Varanasi, aiming to unite North and South Indian culture. Tamil delegates were captivated by a Ganga cruise, the ghats, and the grand Ganga Aarti, with many students praising Kashi's culture and PM Modi.

Varanasi, the city of knowledge, spirituality, and cultural unity, once again witnessed a historic occasion when Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 was inaugurated with great enthusiasm and traditional Vedic rituals. Delegates participated in this event, which aims to integrate the cultural heritage of North and South India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following the inauguration ceremony, the Tamil delegates were taken on a Ganga cruise to introduce them to the spiritual and cultural heritage of Varanasi.

Ganga Cruise and Aarti Mesmerise Delegates

All the guests were mesmerised by the grandeur of Kashi's ancient ghats as they floated on the calm waters of the Ganga. Standing on the boat deck, the delegates captured the beautiful scenery from Assi Ghat to Panchganga Ghat on their cameras.

The breathtaking view of lamps burning on the banks of the Ganga in the evening, the continuous worship rituals on the ghats, and the fragrance wafting in the air all provided a divine experience for the travellers.

After the cruise, everyone witnessed the grand Ganga Aarti at the world-famous Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The chanting of mantras, the sound of bells and gongs, and the collective dance movements of priests holding lamps filled the atmosphere with spiritual consciousness.

Delegates Overwhelmed by Affection and Spirituality

The Tamil delegates were seen overwhelmed during the Ganga Aarti. Many guests said they would never forget this divine moment.

Students from Tamil Nadu openly praised the culture of Kashi and the affection shown by its people. One student said, "We have received amazing love in Kashi. The simplicity and spirituality of the people here have deeply impressed us. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts that allowed us to undertake such a historic journey."

The students particularly praised the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, expressing their pride and awe at the new look of the temple complex.

The students also expressed their eagerness to visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. According to them, the experience of visiting these important pilgrimage sites in North India will broaden their cultural understanding.

Fostering Educational and Cultural Unity

Furthermore, participants expressed that they will participate in the academic programme to be held tomorrow. They hope to learn a great deal by attending important sessions on history, art, language, and literature.

Students say that this confluence is not only a medium for cultural dialogue but also a unique initiative to promote educational exchange.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 realises the Prime Minister's vision of bringing India's diverse cultural regions closer together. This programme conveys the message that while India's various languages, cultures, and communities may be separated by geography, their emotions and heritage are deeply intertwined. (ANI)