Three people from Karnataka died in a road accident in Anantapur after their car collided with a bus. In another incident in Andhra Pradesh, 18 people were killed in a fire at a firecracker unit in Kakinada district, with CM Naidu offering condolences.

Anantapur Road Accident Kills Three

Three people died in a road accident that occurred near Goobanapalli in Anantapur district involving an RTC bus and a taxi car. The RTC bus was travelling from Kalyandurg to Rayadurg when the collision took place, local authorities informed on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As per Ravi Babu, DSP Kalyanadurgam, "Three people died on the spot. The bodies were found trapped inside the car in a severely damaged condition. Police rushed to the accident site and, after much effort, retrieved the bodies stuck inside the vehicle. All three deceased were identified as residents of Karnataka."

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited regarding the accident.

18 Dead in Kakinada Firecracker Unit Blast

Earlier on Saturday, a horrific incident happened in which atleast 18 people died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh. The condition of several injured persons is reported to be critical.

CM Naidu Announces Ex-Gratia, Suspends Officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the incident site at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, on Saturday. He also offered condolences ro the affected families.

Naidu has announced an ex-gratia of ₹20 lakh for the families of the people who lost their lives in the tragic firecracker explosion in Kakinada on Saturday.

The Chief Minister, who visited the injured victims at GGH, expressed serious concern over the negligence of local officials and announced the suspension of four individuals in a subsequent press meet. He assured the victims and their families of full government support during this difficult time.

The CM assured the victims that the government would stand by them and provide full support. He also expressed serious concern over the negligence of local officials. In a press meet, he announced the suspension of four officials.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Consoles Victims' Families

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also visited the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada to console the families of those who lost their lives in a massive explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)